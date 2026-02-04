Texas Instruments to Acquire Silicon Labs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Texas Instruments and Silicon Labs publicized that the two companies have signed a decisive arrangement in which Texas Instruments will obtain Silicon Labs for $231.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $7.5 billion.

The purchase combines Silicon Labs' portfolio and knowledge in mixed signal solutions with Texas Instruments' analog and embedded processing portfolio and internally owned technology and manufacturing capabilities.

"The acquisition of Silicon Labs is a significant milestone that strengthens our long-term embedded processing strategy. Silicon Labs' leading embedded wireless connectivity portfolio enhances our technology and IP, enabling greater scale and allowing us to better serve our customers. Texas Instruments' industry-leading and internally owned technology and manufacturing is optimized for Silicon Labs' portfolio, and will provide customers dependable supply worldwide," said Haviv Ilan, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Texas Instruments.

Benefits:

Enhances global leadership in embedded wireless connectivity solutions by expanding Texas Instruments' portfolio with the addition of approximately 1,200 products for various wireless connectivity standards and protocols

Leverages dependable and low-cost manufacturing capacity to better serve customers

Deepens customer engagement through reach of market channel and cross-sell opportunities

The agreement is expected to produce around $450 million in annual manufacturing and operational synergies within three years post-close

It is presumed the transaction will close in the first half of 2027 and is still subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, including approval by Silicon Labs stockholders.

