Three days, one mission: shaping the embedded future together

News

The embedded world Exhibition&Conference recorded exhibitor growth of around six percent in 2026 compared to the previous year.

From 10 to 12 March 2026, the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg will once again become the international heart of the embedded industry: 1,262 exhibitors (2025: 1,188) from 43 countries will present innovations, expertise and trends for tomorrow's connected world in seven exhibition halls covering 34,069 m² of net exhibition space – an increase of five percent compared to the previous year. A high-calibre supporting programme makes embedded world 2026 an indispensable meeting place for developers, decision-makers and technology enthusiasts. The event's character as a "community meeting place" seamlessly follows on from last year's success, with the trade fair and accompanying conferences focusing on the latest technological developments and the enormous innovation potential of the industry.

Supporting programme promotes knowledge, networking and young talent development

The extensive supporting programme at embedded world will once again provide important impetus this year and create space for knowledge transfer, discussion and networking.

Highlights include:

Keynote address at the embedded world Conference

Richard J. Simoncic, COO of Microchip Technology, opens the embedded world Conference 2026 with an inspiring look at nature. In his keynote address, “Learning from the Octopus: Nature's Blueprint for Intelligence Everywhere,” he shows how the decentralised nervous system of an octopus – in which two-thirds of the neurons are located in the tentacles and skin, where they act independently – can contribute to a new understanding of distributed intelligence in the embedded world. With billions of connected devices, issues such as energy efficiency, integration complexity and future security requirements are becoming more pressing than ever. Simoncic explains how these natural principles shape Microchip's vision: away from centralised control towards intelligent, secure and sustainable system architectures across all levels. With more than three decades of experience – including leading global operations since 2024 and founding the company's internal analogue division – Simoncic brings deep insights into the future of decentralised embedded systems.

Promoting young talent and empowerment at Student Day and women4ew

The embedded world Student Day is aimed specifically at the next generation of technical professionals and offers students exclusive insights into the embedded industry, direct access to companies and a specially curated programme selection with keynote speeches, exchange formats and career inspiration. It enables young talents to orient themselves at an early stage, make contacts and explore their career prospects.



In addition, the #women4ew networking event creates a dedicated space for networking and mutual support among women in the embedded system industry. The popular networking format promotes exchange about opportunities, challenges and career paths, thereby strengthening diversity and the promotion of young talent within the industry. This year, the networking event will take place as part of a networking breakfast on Wednesday morning at the Behaims restaurant, NCC Mitte. The number of participants is limited.

Job Lounge: Evaluate career opportunities live

The Job Lounge in Hall 4, Booth 4-171, offers visitors to embedded world a central point of contact for all questions relating to careers, professional orientation and market trends. As an official career partner, SchuhEder Consulting will be available for personal consultations throughout the entire trade fair – whether for in-depth feedback on CVs, reflection on the next career steps, assessment of the current job market situation or a transparent evaluation of salary levels based on many years of market knowledge. Those looking for a sparring partner for further professional development will also find competent contacts here.

Joint booths – exploring the international embedded industry

In 2026, the Czech joint booth will be presented for the first time with official support from the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade as a bundled platform of technological excellence. Under the umbrella of Czech Official Participation, leading companies will showcase the full range of their embedded expertise – from identification and access solutions to industrial IoT and AI-based machine diagnostics to cybersecurity and electronics manufacturing. The diversity ranges from IMA and HARDWARIO to Neuron Soundware, DIVELIT system and TSE Electronics, each of which contributes technological strength, innovative power and international experience. The Czech pavilion (Hall 5, Booth 5-373) highlights how the Czech embedded industry is playing an increasingly important role in the global market thanks to strong technical training, industrial tradition and modern development approaches.



In addition, embedded world offers numerous other international joint booths that impressively reflect the diversity of the global embedded industry. Among others, the Canadian Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (Hall 5, Booth 5-369), Taiwan Excellence (Hall 2, Booth 2-313), the Inside Industry Association from the Netherlands (Hall 4, Booth 4-358), Elektra IC from Turkey (Hall 4, Booth 4-651), HETiA from Greece (Hall 2, Booth 2-339), the Development Agency of Serbia (Hall 3, Booth 3-333), Canada's Semiconductor (Hall 1, Booth 1-101), Mechatronics Tunisia (Hall 4, Booth 4-203) and an extensive network under Chinese New Connections, spread across several halls and booth areas (Hall 1, Booth 1-454a+b; Hall 2, Booth 2-338a-h; Hall 3, Booth 3-558a+b; Hall 3, Booth 3-459a+b; Hall 3A, Booth 3A-338a-c; Hall 3A, Booth 3A-336; Hall 4, Booth 4-502b-1-3; Hall 5, Booth 5-109a-c; Hall 5, Booth 5-112a-c). With this international presence, the trade fair offers visitors a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with the innovative strength, cooperation potential and technological approaches of a wide variety of markets.

Learn about all the latest news and articles about embedded world.

Secure your free ticket, click here.

Exhibiting at embedded world? Download our Marketer's Guide to embedded world.