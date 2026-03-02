Ellisys and Metirionic Collaborate at embedded world to Demonstrate Bluetooth Channel Sounding Innovations

Image Credit: Ellisys

At embedded world Germany, Ellisys and Metirionic will collaborate to demonstrate tools and innovations giving designers the ability to evaluate Bluetooth Channel Sounding features and functionalities. Debutting will be an exhibit that combines Metirionic Advanced Ranging Stack (MARS) with the Ellisys Bluetooth Vanguard Advanced Bluetooth Analysis System.

Attila Römer, Managing Director at Metirionic commented “By combining MARS with the Ellisys Bluetooth Vanguard platform, we’re giving engineers a clear path to explore and implement high-accuracy distance and angle estimation, with the confidence to leverage the latest Bluetooth LE capabilities in their products.”

According to the press release, the combination captures and transforms raw I/Q (PCT) data from commercial chipset solutions, resulting from Channel Sounding procedures, into application-ready distance and precision-angle information.

“Bluetooth Channel Sounding, released in late 2024 as the core feature in Bluetooth 6.0, is starting to see widespread integration at the consumer level,” said Mario Pasquali, Ellisys President and CEO, “Partnering with Metirionic at Embedded World will provide attendees with an opportunity to explore what is now available to them for testing, debug, services, and IP relating to Bluetooth Channel Sounding.”

The joint Bluetooth Channel Sounding demonstration will be at Metirionic’s booth (Hall 4, Stand 4-580) and will feature specialists available to answer questions and discuss workflow and implementation processes. The setup at embedded world can be replicated utilizing the Ellisys Bluetooth Vanguard platform together with the Metirionic Channel Sounding Evaluation Application.

For more information, visit ellisys.com and metirionic.com.

