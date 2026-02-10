The Road to embedded world: Enclustra Highlights Andromeda RFSoC, AMD Versal SoC, and Edge AI Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Enclustra

Enclustra will be located at Booth 3A-331 during this year's embedded world Germany where it will highlight its next-generation FPGA and SoC innovations. The booth will host an interactive Enclustra Product Wall, highlighting the latest Andromeda RFSoC and SoC modules, including the powerful Andromeda XRU50, the newly introduced XRU30 for scalable, high-performance RF applications, and the Andromeda XVE70 based on AMD Versal SoC for advanced edge AI and signal processing.

Visitors will see the introduction of new EAP Kits and Base Boards designed to accelerate development, alongside the SiMa Dev Kit, developed in partnership with SiMa.ai, supporting energy-efficient Physical AI and computer vision at the edge.

Also showcased will be the Andromeda, Mercury, and Mars families, including the new Mercury+ XU61, plus ruggedized VPX/VNX+ solutions for harsh environments.

To round out Enclustra’s booth experience, the company will offer live partner demos that are said to bring real-world innovation to life across wireless and RF, aerospace and defense, industrial robotics, satellite communications, AI-powered smart cities, and Physical AI innovations.

For more information, visit enclustra.com.

Learn about all the latest news and articles about embedded world.

Secure your free ticket, click here.

Exhibiting at embedded world? Download our Marketer's Guide to embedded world.