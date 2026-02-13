The Road to embedded world: BIWIN Highlights TAU208 UFS 3.1 Automotive Storage

Image Credit: BIWIN During its stay at embedded world Germany 2026, BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd. (BIWIN) will be in Booth 1-140 demonstrating its BIWIN TAU208 UFS 3.1 automotive-grade storage designed for performance and reliability in harsh environments.

The TAU208 storage solution is engineered for data-intensive smart vehicle applications and is available from 128 GB to 512 GB. Features include an ultra-slim minimum thickness of just 1.0 mm allowing design flexibility and space efficiency for innovative automotive platforms.

Supporting sequential read bandwidth of up to 23.2 Gbps, the solution handles the real-time, high-bandwidth demands of HD mapping, autonomous driving data processing, and in-vehicle infotainment systems.

Compliant with the AEC-Q100 automotive standard, the TAU208 operates at -40°C to 105°C while delivering strong anti-interference performance always guaranteeing stable operation with consistent data transmissions under punishing automotive environments.

Included is an advanced Deep Sleep mechanism, that according to the company, reduces power consumption by up to 95 percent in sleep mode extending battery life for greener, more energy-efficient automotive electronics.

For reliability and accurate consistent data, the solution integrates dual protection technologies, LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) and RAIN (Redundant Array of Independent NAND), to provide foundational data protection. Additionally, Performance Throttling Notification intelligently manages workloads to maintain system stability. Error History logging enables competent fault diagnosis and predictive maintenance.

For more information, visit biwintechnology.com/product/tau208-automotive-ufs-3-1/.

