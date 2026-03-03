Infineon’s New ModusToolbox Power Suite Streamlines Digital Power Conversion Designs Using PSOC Control C3 MCUs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Infineon Munich, Germany. Infineon Technologies AG introduced its ModusToolbox Power Suite, a complete software platform for digital power conversion designs based on PSOC Control C3 microcontrollers (MCUs). Included are easy-to-use power conversion libraries, graphical user interfaces (GUIs), visualization tools, and application examples.

Full capabilities are integrated within the ModusToolbox ecosystem, offering engineers and developers a streamlined, comprehensive evaluation experience ideal for digital power conversion designs in applications such as data centers, telecommunications, industrial switch-mode power supplies (SMPS), electric vehicle chargers, robotics, and solar photovoltaic (PV) applications.

Highlights:

Power Suite GUI: Provides configuration tuning and real-time visualization throughout laboratory testing of evaluation boards and other platforms

Power Conversion Libraries: Delivers all functions required for digital power control in modern power stages, including control methods, sensing, modulation, start-up methods, protection features, and support for common power supply topologies

Code examples: C source sample code for various evaluation boards within ModusToolbox, designed to be read and modified



According to the press release, when combined with PSOC Control C3 evaluation boards for power conversion, Power Suite supports an organized environment for configuring and optimizing power conversion designs quickly, reducing lengthy hardware and software debugging cycles.

“Infineon has a long track record of developing energy-efficient power supply solutions that meet the highest performance and quality standards in complex power supply environments,” says Steve Tateosian, Senior Vice President for Industrial & IoT MCUs at Infineon. “Power Suite further accelerates time to market for developers by providing easy-to-use tools and libraries for a wide range of topologies.”

Download ModusToolbox Power Suite at infineon.com/powersuite.

For more information, visit infineon.com.