The Road to embedded world: ADLINK Highlights Scalable Edge AI Computing from COM Modules to Multi-GPU Servers

By Chad Cox

February 27, 2026

ADLINK Technology Inc. will exhibit its edge AI portfolio at embedded world Germany (Hall 3, Booth 3-147) under the theme “Leading Edge AI Computing.” ADLINK’s highlights will include a unified edge AI architecture in a range of form factors such as COM modules and industrial motherboards to embedded systems, workstation-class GPU servers, and modular MXM and PEG GPU acceleration.

Intel Powered

The company will have its Intel Core Ultra Series 3 driven portfolio that offers NPU acceleration for embedded and edge AI systems. Express-PTL and COM-HPC-mPTL modules provide a compact foundation with DDR5 memory support.

ADLINK simplifies deployment and lifecycle management, and together with AMI and Linaro, the group will showcase its unified embedded firmware solution for COM-based Arm systems that delivers a true BIOS experience. Engineers can run standard Windows or Linux distributions with full OS security updates while reducing the need for custom OS stacks.

SBC35-PTL 3.5” boards and VNX-PTL processor blades enable high-performance computing in rugged industrial applications. The portfolio also includes complete systems, from the ultra-compact MXE-330 edge AI computer to the Twin Lake-based SP2-TWL and STC2-TWL panel PCs, delivering real-time inference, industrial visualization, and AI-enabled automation.

Platforms leveraging Intel Xeon 600 Processors for workstations will be available including the ISB-W890 server board and AXE GPU server series that deliver multi-GPU scalability and high-bandwidth processing for demanding edge AI inference.

NVIDIA Powered

ADLINK NVIDIA-powered platforms are ideal for robotics and autonomous systems. The DLAP-700 Series is powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Thor and supports real-time perception and adaptive AI processing for humanoid and collaborative industrial robotics. According to the company, it is extending its architecture to support NVIDIA IGX Thor platforms, enabling future high-performance AI acceleration at the edge.

Intelligent Aerial Systems

A co-exhibit of a UAV solution will be on display in a collaboration with Xdynamics. The lightweight all-in-one flight control platform integrates edge computing, flight control, and RF capabilities within a compact unit.

Preparing for the Next Wave of GPU Acceleration

Booth visitors will get a preview of ADLINK’s upcoming Blackwell MXM and PCIe graphics cards within its broader platform roadmap. This addresses the increasing AI compute density requirements and enabling scalable GPU acceleration as next-generation technologies become commercially available.

Topic Tags
