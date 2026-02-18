Solectrix to Introduce its proFRAME Base Board 3.1 PXIe Targeting Aerospace, Automotive, and Railway Test Applications at embedded world Germany

Fürth, Germany. Solectrix will introduce its proFRAME Base Board 3.1 PXIe for the PXI Express standard at this year’s embedded world in Germany. The solution is a 3U module using the PXI Express Gen 3 x8 bus with support for streamlined integration into National Instruments’ LabVIEW platform into current systems.

The proFRAME Base Board 3.1 PXIe delivers swappable proFRAME interface adapters to PXIe-based measuring and automation systems, permitting the connection of a wide array of automotive, industrial, and medical cameras, displays, and ECUs. Ideal applications include production and machine supervision along with industrial testing applications in the aerospace, automotive, or railway fields.

Each PXIe module offers two slots for proFRAME interface adapters for up to eight video streams. Supported transmission standards include GMSL, FPD-Link, ASA Motion Link, A-PHY, HDMI, GVIF3, and CSI-2. Precise customer adapters can be made available upon request.

Solectrix CEO Jürgen Steinert said, "Our proFRAME has been successfully deployed in a multitude of testing systems worldwide for many years. With the PXIe form factor, we offer our customers the opportunity to leverage all the strengths of proFRAME in PXIe-based systems as well.”

For more information, visit solectrix.de/products/proframe.

