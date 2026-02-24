The Road to embedded world: Weebit ReRAM Powers Live Edge AI Silicon Demos

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Weebit Nano

To demonstrate the benefits of its advanced Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) innovations, Weebit will be located at Hall 4, Booth 4-658 during embedded world Germany with live edge AI demos on silicon with its integrated ReRAM.

Weebit ReRAM does not trap charge, instead, it switches a cell between high and low resistance states culminating in low write energy, fast access, endurance suited to frequent updates, and a scaling path that tracks process nodes.

According to Weebit, it integrates as a back-end-of-line (BEOL) add-on with a low mask count, so there is no intrusive front-end step, which matters in power and mixed-signal flows where mask overhead and process disruption carry real cost.

With SoCs going to 22nm and below, embedded flash becomes difficult to integrate, while ReRAM scales with the logic. Having more on-chip NVM, closer to the processor, means less dependence on external memory, faster wake-up, lower power at model load, and sensitive assets that never cross an external bus.

The live demonstrations at embedded world will highlight how Texas Instruments, onsemi, DB HiTek, and SkyWater Technology have utilized Weebit ReRAM in applications ranging from smart power ICs to automotive and industrial designs.

For more information, visit weebit-nano.com/.

