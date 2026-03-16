The Road from embedded world: APLEX Demonstrates ATEX Explosion-Proof Panel PCs, Displays, and AVoIP Technology

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

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Image Credit: APLEX APLEX Technology Inc. thanks everyone who visited and supported it during embedded world Germany. During the show APLEX demonstrated its new ATEX explosion-proof solutions, including panel PCs, displays, and AVoIP (Audio and Video Over Internet Protocol) box.

Highlighted at the booth were the AEx-9E Intel Core Ultra 5/7 powered panel PC and the AEx-1E display. Both are built with a SUS316L stainless steel enclosure and a 9H anti-scratch surface touch screen for demanding environments. The solutions are IP66/ IP69K certified with waterproof M12 connectors as well as holding ATEX/IECEx Zone 2/22 and C1D2/C2D2/C3 certifications.

While showcasing the AEx-1E with the AVoIP-201, APLEX demonstrated how a single RJ-45 cable can replace traditional HDMI, USB, and power cables while transmitting high-definition signals up to 100 meters. Due to its long-distance transmission capabilities and its adherence to hazardous environments, the AEx series is ideal for applications in oil, gas, flour mills, mines, and chemical processing.

Outdoor Solutions

APLEX displayed its NuTAM, AiTRON, and ARCHMI series all three having a comprehensive product line with multiple processor options, such as Intel core ultra, core i, and N97.

NuTAM series is a stainless-steel panel PC certified to full IP66/ IP69K, featuring wireless antenna covers

AiTRON series is an ultra-slim HMI with a narrow border design and an IP66 rated true-flat front panel, offering a user-friendly modular design

ARCHMI series HMI features a modular design and delivers excellent thermal dissipation for long-term operation

The three series have an operating temperature range from -20°C to 60°C and offers sunlight readable designs with optical bonding, anti-glare (AG), anti-reflection (AR), anti-fingerprint (AF), and anti-UV coatings to ensure visibility in sunshine.

For more information, visit aplex.com/.