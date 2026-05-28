Imec Expands Global Footprint of imec.ventures with Dedicated US Presence

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

LEUVEN (Belgium) — Imec, a research and innovation hub in advanced semiconductor technologies, announced a dedicated imec.ventures presence in the United States, with teams in Silicon Valley and on the East Coast. This step is designed to support imec’s ability to drive the creation and scaling of semiconductor deep-tech ventures worldwide – by further strengthening its engagement with the US innovation and investor ecosystems, while aligning with imec’s ongoing efforts to reinforce its European venturing activities.

Research in nano- and semiconductor technologies is progressing, but translating these advances into market-ready solutions remains a challenge, as start-ups often lack the right infrastructure or face barriers to accessing the roadmap insights, aligned investment, and ecosystem support required to grow successfully.

imec addresses this gap through imec.ventures, its dedicated semiconductor deep-tech venturing arm.

Imec.ventures supports two complementary pathways: the scaling of high-potential, existing ventures whose competitive edge is rooted in semiconductor or nanotechnology innovation, and the creation of spin-offs based on imec’s own research or the co-creation of new ventures in collaboration with other leading research centers and universities.

In each case, imec.ventures helps companies scale faster through a strategic, non-cash contribution that draws on imec’s deep technology expertise and IP, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and global ecosystem.

Imec.ventures is part of imec’s broader venturing framework, alongside imec.istart – the start-up business accelerator focused on digital innovation and applied deeptech – and imec.xpand, the independent venture capital fund dedicated to transformative semiconductor and nanotech companies.

“Within this framework, imec.ventures offers a level of integrated venture support that is unmatched in our industry,” said Olivier Rousseaux, director of venture development at imec. “Companies benefit from direct access to imec’s world-leading R&D capabilities and infrastructure, disruptive IP, advanced technology roadmaps, and hands-on prototyping and low-volume manufacturing services – complemented by strong connections to our international partner and investor networks. In this context, establishing a physical presence in the US is a natural next step. It strengthens our ties with US venture capitalists and makes it easier for the companies we support to engage with partners, investors, and customers on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Over the past four decades, imec has helped create and support dozens of ventures, including companies that have grown to a global scale. Today, imec.ventures builds on this legacy with a dedicated, international team of venture builders focused on long‑term value creation.

Olivier Rousseaux: “We actively look for ventures that tackle meaningful problems, demonstrate strong market potential, and are driven by high-quality, highly motivated teams – with a competitive edge rooted in semiconductor technology. Geography or end market are secondary. What truly matters is the ambition to scale. In return, ventures can count on a long-term partnership and a shared commitment to success.”

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