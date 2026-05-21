Embedded Computing Design

The Next Decade of Innovation: Unified Cloud Platforms & Enterprise-Ready AI

By Embedded Insiders

May 21, 2026

Podcast

The Next Decade of Innovation: Unified Cloud Platforms & Enterprise-Ready AI

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Yaad Oren, Global Head of SAP Research & Innovation and Managing Director of SAP Labs US, joins the podcast to discuss how emerging technologies are influencing enterprise strategy. We also discuss the company's unified cloud ERP platform and investments in next-generation innovation. 

For more information about SAP’s Research and Innovation, visit: SAP Innovation | About SAP SE and Generative AI | SAP Artificial Intelligence Innovations

Next, Ken sits down with Naama BAK, CEO & Founder of Understand Tech, to discuss an enterprise RAG platform designed to support mass market customers with enterprise-ready AI. 

But first, Ken and I recap my recent trip to Fort Worth, Texas, to attend NI Connect 2026. Read the news here.

 
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