Embedded Computing Design

Astera Labs Introduces Taurus 3.2T Smart Retimers and Redrivers to Scale Next-Generation AI Infrastructure

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 24, 2026

News

Image Credit: Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc. has expanded its 200G Taurus family with Taurus 3.2T Smart Signal Conditioners that now include footprint-compatible 3.2T bi-directional 16-lane Smart Retimers and Smart Redrivers for 200G-per-lane Ethernet, UALink, and ESUN connectivity in AI infrastructure. Taurus’ new Smart Swap feature is built on the OCP Signal Conditioner Standard Footprint and enables operators to make late-binding decisions between footprint-compatible retimers and redrivers.

Users can design, monitor, and deploy high-reach Smart Retimers and low-power Smart Redrivers at scale using COSMOS for a single consistent workflow. The Taurus Smart Redrivers are designed to integrate telemetry and intelligent link management while providing enhanced observability including temperature-compensating EQ, channel estimation, and eye monitoring, all into high-speed interconnects. This aids in tuning links faster, identification of issues earlier, and maintain clean, reliable system operation as channel conditions and temperatures change.

“AI infrastructure is entering a phase where flexibility becomes a competitive advantage,” said Adit Narasimha, senior vice president & general manager of Signal Connectivity Group at Astera Labs. “As 200G-per-lane signal conditioners become critical for on-board connectivity, customers need the freedom to optimize reach, power, and cost later in the design cycle. By expanding the Taurus family with footprint-compatible x16 Smart Retimers and Smart Redrivers, we are giving customers a more flexible path to scaling denser AI infrastructure with stronger economics.”

Per the press release, the expansion helps hyperscalers, neoclouds, AI system providers, and network platform providers scale denser AI clusters, optimize system-level power consumption, keep accelerators fully utilized, and adapt as architectures evolve.

For more information, visit asteralabs.com/products/taurus-smart-signal-conditioners.
 

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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