Mouser Product of the Week: Microchip Technology’s PIC32CM SG 32-Bit Arm Cortex-M23 MCUs

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Automotive and industrial systems are growing in complexity, requiring advanced security, connectivity, and analog integration. Acting as the brain of secure, connected embedded systems, microcontrollers can support these demanding safety-critical systems, providing a flexible and scalable solution for modern embedded designs.

The PIC32CM SG 32-Bit Arm Cortex-M23 Microcontrollers (MCUs) from Microchip Technology enable a secure, low-power operation for industrial automation, automotive modules, and building control applications.

The PIC32CM SG 32-Bit Arm Cortex-M23 MCUs in Action

The family of low-power 32-bit Arm-based MCUs is capable of running at up to 72MHz and supports features like Nested Vector Interrupt Controller (NVIC), Stack limit checking, and a Memory Protection Unit (MPU) for the CPU. These features are designed to help the processor run software more safely, reliably, and efficiently.

Additional built-in hardware security functions include Arm TrustZone, secure boot, a Device Identity Composition Engine (DICE), and a Hardware Security Module supporting AES, SHA, RSA, and ECC. These features are designed to help protect firmware, communications, and device identity.

Advanced analog features of the PIC32CM SG MCUs include a 12-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) module with up to 4.5Msps, up to 12 single-ended channels, or three differential and six single-ended channels. The MCUs also provide analog comparators and robust capacitive touch sensing supporting up to 324 mutual-capacitance channels, and an ideal combination for precise sensing, human-machine interfaces, and control functions.

The MCUs also feature an enhanced peripheral touch controller providing up to 324 (18 x 18) mutual-capacitance channels and up to 36 self-capacitance channels, with Driven Shield+ technology.

These devices are available in TQFP-48, VQFN-48, TQFP-64, VQFN-64, or TSFP-100 packages.

Getting Started with the PIC32CM SG 32-Bit Arm Cortex-M23 MCUs

The PIC32CM SG 32-Bit MCUs support a wide range of power management capabilities, such as multiple low-power modes, SRAM retention, and sleep-walking peripherals. These features are designed to help developers manage energy consumption while still prioritizing responsiveness.

The MCUs also support DMA, event system integration, and configurable logic hardware for efficient real-time operation with reduced CPU overhead.

Finally, Microchip Technology’s PIC32CM SG MCUs provide ECC-protected memory, fault-injection capability, and compliance with ISO 26262 safety standards.

The MCUs also support a comprehensive development ecosystem with MPLAB tools and software frameworks for modern embedded designs.

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