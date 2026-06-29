Iridium Launches 9604 Module for Global Hybrid Satellite, LTE-M, and GNSS IoT Connectivity

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Iridium Iridium Communications Inc. released the Iridium 9604 module and Iridium 9604 Development Kit, delivering a clear path to build and scale connected IoT solutions worldwide. The Iridium 9604 module combines Iridium Short Burst Data (SBD) satellite connectivity, LTE-M cellular, and GNSS positioning. That, and the Iridium 9604 Development Kit enables rapid prototype, test, and validate hybrid satellite, cellular, and GNSS applications with resources that simplify integration and streamline deployment workflows.

"The Iridium 9604 module and Development Kit represent a major milestone in making truly global IoT connectivity more accessible and easier to deploy," said Tim Last, executive vice president, Iridium. "By replacing three separate components with one integrated solution, developers can simplify device design, reduce costs, and create smarter, location-aware products capable of staying connected far beyond terrestrial coverage."

The Iridium 9604 is built on the u-blox SARA-R5 and is engineered for applications within industrial, infrastructure, transportation, mobility, utilities, maritime, and remote monitoring. According to the press release, the integrated design reduces board space requirements by 60 percent or more while simplifying RF routing, power architecture, and firmware development.

When utilized, engineers have independent control over satellite, LTE-M, and GNSS subsystems, allowing flexible implementation of failover logic, location-aware connectivity decisions, and application-specific routing strategies. To streamline development and integration, a unified AT command set and comprehensive SDK resources are available.

The Iridium 9604 features a compact 16 mm x 26 mm x 2.4 mm form factor ideal for deployments where size, resiliency, and efficiency are critical. The solution supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou GNSS services alongside LTE-M (Cat-M1) and Iridium's 100% global L-band satellite network.

Operating on the world's only truly global mobile satellite network, the Iridium 9604 delivers reliable connectivity across remote land areas, oceans, airways, and polar regions where other networks are unavailable or unreliable.

"The Iridium 9604 has enabled us to develop a truly global asset tracking solution without relying on terrestrial network infrastructure. Its reliable coverage, compact form factor, and straightforward integration have significantly accelerated our development process and allowed us to focus on optimizing the end-user experience," said Askar Gabit, CEO, GPSOne. "For applications in remote and challenging environments, the Iridium network provides the confidence that critical data can be delivered when it matters most."

For more information, visit iridium.com/9604 and iridium.com/9604-devkit.