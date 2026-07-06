IBASE Edge AI Computer Accelerates Real-Time AI Inference with Intel Core Ultra 200H Delivering 99 TOPS

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: IBASE

IBASE Technology Inc. released its compact expandable edge AI computer, the CMI211-1005, powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H Series processors. The platform integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU computing engines that deliver up to 99 TOPS of AI performance to accelerate real-time inference, intelligent data processing, and decision-making at the edge.

Highlights:

Up to 96GB of high-speed DDR5 memory for demanding data processing

PCIe Gen 4 x4 expansion for AI accelerators, frame grabbers, and communication cards

Dual M.2 M-key sockets for NVMe storage plus M.2 E-key for wireless connectivity

Triple 2.5GbE LAN and comprehensive I/O for cameras, sensors, displays, and industrial equipment

The CMI211-1005 offers various I/O connectivity including dual USB Type-C ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, multiple USB interfaces, and serial ports for connecting cameras, sensors, displays, and industrial equipment. It combines AI acceleration, high-speed networking, flexible expansion, and a compact industrial design to give designers a dependable and scalable platform for building next-generation edge intelligence solutions.

Ideal utilization includes smart manufacturing, machine vision, industrial automation, intelligent retail, and other space-constrained AI applications.

For more information, visit ibase.com.tw/en/news/category/0/CMI211_1005_Expandable_Edge_AI_Computer_with_Up_to_99_TOPS.