Embedded Computing Design

IBASE Edge AI Computer Accelerates Real-Time AI Inference with Intel Core Ultra 200H Delivering 99 TOPS

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 06, 2026

News

IBASE Edge AI Computer Accelerates Real-Time AI Inference with Intel Core Ultra 200H Delivering 99 TOPS
Image Credit: IBASE

IBASE Technology Inc. released its compact expandable edge AI computer, the CMI211-1005, powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H Series processors. The platform integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU computing engines that deliver up to 99 TOPS of AI performance to accelerate real-time inference, intelligent data processing, and decision-making at the edge.

Highlights:

  • Up to 96GB of high-speed DDR5 memory for demanding data processing
  • PCIe Gen 4 x4 expansion for AI accelerators, frame grabbers, and communication cards
  • Dual M.2 M-key sockets for NVMe storage plus M.2 E-key for wireless connectivity
  • Triple 2.5GbE LAN and comprehensive I/O for cameras, sensors, displays, and industrial equipment

The CMI211-1005 offers various I/O connectivity including dual USB Type-C ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, multiple USB interfaces, and serial ports for connecting cameras, sensors, displays, and industrial equipment. It combines AI acceleration, high-speed networking, flexible expansion, and a compact industrial design to give designers a dependable and scalable platform for building next-generation edge intelligence solutions.

Ideal utilization includes smart manufacturing, machine vision, industrial automation, intelligent retail, and other space-constrained AI applications.

For more information, visit ibase.com.tw/en/news/category/0/CMI211_1005_Expandable_Edge_AI_Computer_with_Up_to_99_TOPS.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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