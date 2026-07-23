Embedded Computing Design

SimpleBLE 1.0 Streamlines Bluetooth Low Energy Testing Across Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 23, 2026

News

Image Credit: SimpleBLE

Currently testing Bluetooth devices regularly halt at a manual check in a phone app, however, SimpleBLE now provides the same BLE functions into repeatable test benches, production tools, and device SDKs.

Manual tests may work for spot checks, but a test is not created to run again after the next firmware build, on another developer’s bench, or later on a production line. SimpleBLE utilizes API calls to deliver a universal interface for scanning, connecting, discovering GATT services, reading and writing characteristics, and receiving notifications.

According to the press release, APIs and bindings are available for C++, C, Python, Java, and Rust, backed by native Bluetooth implementations across Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android.

Designers can now build a Bluetooth portion of a hardware test bench in the language that they are presently using in their environment. A test can verify that a device is advertising, check its expected GATT layout, exercise its characteristics, and validate the data returned through reads or notifications.

Test tools and customer-facing software do not require separate platform-specific Bluetooth integrations thanks to the utilization of the same library being able to provide the BLE layer for a device SDK.

SimpleBLE is now implemented in medical technology, consumer electronics, and automotive tools. The project has now reached version 1.0 after five years and more than 1,000 commits.

Documentation: docs.simpleble.org

Release: github.com/simpleble/simpleble/releases/tag/v1.0.0

For more information, visit simpleble.org.

Subscribe

Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

More from Chad

Categories
Open Source
Debug & Test
IoT
Software & OS
Healthcare
Enhancing Medical Visualization and Display Connectivity—Part 1: GMSL Technology

July 9, 2026

MORE
IoT
Unify Event Shows the CSA Isn’t Just About the Smart Home

July 22, 2026

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: GigaDevice
On the Origin of xSPI by Means of Natural Selection of NOR Flash in AI-Enabled Embedded Systems

July 21, 2026

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Astera Labs
Astera Labs Introduces Taurus 3.2T Smart Retimers and Redrivers to Scale Next-Generation AI Infrastructure

July 24, 2026

MORE