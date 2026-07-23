SimpleBLE 1.0 Streamlines Bluetooth Low Energy Testing Across Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SimpleBLE Currently testing Bluetooth devices regularly halt at a manual check in a phone app, however, SimpleBLE now provides the same BLE functions into repeatable test benches, production tools, and device SDKs.

Manual tests may work for spot checks, but a test is not created to run again after the next firmware build, on another developer’s bench, or later on a production line. SimpleBLE utilizes API calls to deliver a universal interface for scanning, connecting, discovering GATT services, reading and writing characteristics, and receiving notifications.

According to the press release, APIs and bindings are available for C++, C, Python, Java, and Rust, backed by native Bluetooth implementations across Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android.

Designers can now build a Bluetooth portion of a hardware test bench in the language that they are presently using in their environment. A test can verify that a device is advertising, check its expected GATT layout, exercise its characteristics, and validate the data returned through reads or notifications.

Test tools and customer-facing software do not require separate platform-specific Bluetooth integrations thanks to the utilization of the same library being able to provide the BLE layer for a device SDK.

SimpleBLE is now implemented in medical technology, consumer electronics, and automotive tools. The project has now reached version 1.0 after five years and more than 1,000 commits.

Documentation: docs.simpleble.org

Release: github.com/simpleble/simpleble/releases/tag/v1.0.0

For more information, visit simpleble.org.