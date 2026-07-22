Embedded Computing Design

Sundance VCS³ Stack Combines AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC with FPGA Acceleration in 70-Gram Platform

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 22, 2026

News

Sundance VCS³ Stack Combines AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC with FPGA Acceleration in 70-Gram Platform
Image Credit: Sundance

Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd. launched its compact embedded computing platform, the VCS³ Stack. The solution combines heterogeneous computing, advanced sensor integration, and industrial connectivity by leveraging the AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC-based Single-Board Computer (SBC). The complete system weighs just 70 grams, making it one of the lightest stacks currently available.

"Modern edge applications require powerful computing capabilities without compromising mobility," said Flemming Christensen, Managing Director, Sundance. "The VCS³ Stack delivers advanced processing, FPGA acceleration, and integrated sensing in an exceptionally lightweight form factor, enabling engineers to deploy sophisticated embedded systems in environments where every gram counts."

The VCS³ Core module measures 30mm × 50mm and when joined with the VCS³ Hub and VCS³-RP2040 offers a multi-core ARM processing subsystem, FPGA programmable logic, high-speed LPDDR4 memory, four MIPI camera interfaces, an integrated nine-axis IMU, CAN bus connectivity, USB-C UART and XVC JTAG, USB-C Power for VCS3 and fan, four-Port USB 2.0 Hub, and a 22-pin MIPI to 34-pin DSI display converter.

The VCS³ Stack is ideal for applications including:

  • Lightweight UAV and drone systems
  • Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs)
  • Machine vision systems
  • Industrial automation
  • Edge AI deployments
  • Smart cameras
  • Sensor fusion platforms

For more information, visit store.sundance.com/vcs3-stack/.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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