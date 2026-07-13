Embedded Computing Design

McObject’s eXtremeDB 9.0 Update Accelerates Embedded AI, Predictive Maintenance, and Computer Vision Workloads

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 13, 2026

News

Image Credit: McObject

McObject released its updated eXtremeDB 9.0 with two improvements that include native Approximate Nearest Neighbor (ANN) indexes and a new Edge Client requiring as little as 8 KB of memory. The additions mark eXtremeDB’s as a database engine for mission critical embedded systems, edge AI workloads, and IoT deployments which demand deterministic performance, minimal footprint, and reliable upstream data movement.

Approximate Nearest Neighbor (ANN) indexes allow designers the ability to execute high speed similarity searches on high dimensional data directly inside the database engine. Its capabilities enable workloads such as sensor fusion and anomaly detection, predictive maintenance and industrial AI, computer vision and pattern recognition, recommendation engines and personalization, as well as edge deployed machine learning inference.

According to the press release, eXtremeDB’s ANN indexes are native, transactionally consistent, and optimized for embedded environments that include AMP (Asymmetric Multiprocessing) architectures, multi core CPUs, and resource constrained systems.

The eXtremeDB Edge Client is a purpose-built for ultra resource constrained IoT devices. Requiring 8 KB of memory or less, the Edge Client enables structured, transactional data handling on devices that previously could not support a database at all.

It is engineered for uses in devices that need to generate structured data but cannot store it locally with capabilities such as:

  • Uses the same DDL as full eXtremeDB editions to define schemas
  • Supports start/commit/abort of transactions
  • On commit, data is immediately transmitted upstream
  • After transmission, local storage is reclaimed, keeping memory usage to the absolute minimum
  • Data transmission is carried out through McObject’s proven Active Replication Fabric, confirming consistent and efficient movement of committed transactions to more capable systems upstream

Also within the update is enhanced MVCC transaction scheduling, performance optimizations for the Python, Java, and C# APIs, support for .NET 8 and later while also supporting the .NET Framework, Python through version 3.14, persistent kernel runtime parameters that eliminate configuration drift across restarts, enhanced time-series analytics, support for additional SSL/TLS libraries including wolfSSL and Mbed TLS, and an expanded REST API.

For more information, visit McObject.com.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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