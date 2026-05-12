Espressif Systems: ESP32-C6 Series
May 12, 2026
Product
32-bit RISC-V MCU & 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5 (LE) & IEEE 802.15.4
Highlights:
- 32-bit RISC-V single-core processor that operates at up to 160 MHz
- State-of-the-art power and RF performance
- 320 KB ROM, 512 KB SRAM, 16 KB Low-power SRAM on the chip, and works with external flash
- 30 (QFN40) or 22 (QFN32) programmable GPIOs, with support for SPI, UART, I2C, I2S, RMT, TWAI and PWM
Product Website Link: https://www.espressif.com/en/products/socs
Datasheet Link: https://www.espressif.com/en/support/documents/technical-documents?keys=&field_type_tid_parent=esp32c6Series-SoCs&field_type_tid%5B%5D=1177&field_download_document_type_tid%5B%5D=510