Embedded Computing Design

Espressif Systems: ESP32-C6 Series

May 12, 2026

Product

Espressif Systems: ESP32-C6 Series
Image Credit: Espressif Systems

32-bit RISC-V MCU & 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5 (LE) & IEEE 802.15.4

Highlights: 

  • 32-bit RISC-V single-core processor that operates at up to 160 MHz
  • State-of-the-art power and RF performance
  • 320 KB ROM, 512 KB SRAM, 16 KB Low-power SRAM on the chip, and works with external flash
  • 30 (QFN40) or 22 (QFN32) programmable GPIOs, with support for SPI, UART, I2C, I2S, RMT, TWAI and PWM

Product Website Link: https://www.espressif.com/en/products/socs

Datasheet Link: https://www.espressif.com/en/support/documents/technical-documents?keys=&field_type_tid_parent=esp32c6Series-SoCs&field_type_tid%5B%5D=1177&field_download_document_type_tid%5B%5D=510

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