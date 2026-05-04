DigiKey Adds Thousands of New Products for AI and IoT

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: DigiKey

DigiKey has added around 31,000 new products available to ship the first quarter of 2026. Breaking down the numbers, the company states that over 387,000 new products were added to the DigiKey system, along with 97 new suppliers.

“DigiKey has positioned itself as the industry leader with our substantial inventory pipeline and in-stock product availability,” said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development for DigiKey. “By making continued investments in our product portfolio and industry-leading website, we ensure that customers can design and build using the most innovative, new products on the market.”

New Suppliers:

Grinn, a full-cycle technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced IoT, embedded solutions and system-on-modules

REV Robotics designs, builds, and manufactures robotics for builders, students, educators, and hobbyists

New Products:

Microchip’s veryVerilog mini FPGA kit, collaborating with DigiKey’s Academic Program, is designed for university students entering the world of embedded systems and digital logic

Advantech’s AFE-R360DVK ready-to-use vision AI development kits designed to fast-track vision-based robotics, autonomous machines and AI perception applications

Omron’s G9KD PCB high-power 1,500 VDC relays feature an optional 1b auxiliary contact for monitoring contact failure

RECOM’s power portfolio pairs power ICS and pre-tested SMD transformers with existing modular power supplies offering greater design control, manage bill-of-material costs, and accelerate time-to-market for low-power DC/DC solutions

Renesas’ ForgeFPGA solutions deliver programming, emulation, and testing functions for the ForgeFPGA families of integrated circuits

Digi’s Wi-SUN enables engineers to pair Wi-SUN modules, a remote manager, and a router to build, deploy, and manage a complete network for smart cities, utilities and industrial IoT

GHI Electronics’ DUELink smart electronic building blocks make physical computing fast and accessible for engineers, makers, and educators

Digilent’s Analog Discovery Pro 2440/2450 mixed-signal oscilloscopes offer four analog channels with 100 MHz or 200 MHz bandwidth at 12-bit or 8-bit resolution

Analog Devices’ AD408x family of successive approximation register (SAR) analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) features Easy Drive inputs in a 16-bit or 20-bit sku, with sampling rates up to 20 MSPS and 40 MSPS

For more information, visit digikey.com/en/new-products/.