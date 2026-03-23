eSOL and Quintauris Partner to Expand Software Integration in RISC-V Automotive Platforms

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

eSOL announced a strategic partnership with Quintauris, a global provider of RISC-V-based solutions, at Embedded World 2026 to integrate eSOL’s real-time operating system technology into Quintauris’ RISC-V platforms, supporting next-generation automotive systems with determinism, safety, and efficient software portability.

The partnership is designed to accelerate the availability of production-ready RISC-V solutions for the automotive industry, where demand for scalable, energy-efficient compute platforms continues to grow. eSOL’s real-time capabilities, combined with Quintauris’ unified RISC-V software environment and platforms, would provide OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers with a consistent foundation for developing advanced automotive applications such as ADAS, vehicle control, and zonal architectures.

“Collaborating with eSOL strengthens our commitment to deliver robust, real-time capable RISC-V platforms for the automotive market,” said Pedro Lopez Estepa, Market Strategy Officer at Quintauris. “Their proven expertise in high-performance embedded software will help our ecosystem partners and customers accelerate development and shorten the path to production.”

“eSOL is excited to partner with Quintauris to bring our real-time technology to the next wave of RISC-V automotive platforms,” said Tomoyuki Uda, Vice President CBO, General Manager of Business Management Division, eSOL Co., Ltd., and General Manager of eSOL Europe S.A.S.. “Together we will empower developers with an open, scalable, and safety-oriented foundation that meets the increasingly complex requirements of modern vehicles.”

Through this partnership, Quintauris and eSOL intend to support future interoperability, optimize software integration workflows, and provide a clear migration path for automotive developers seeking alternatives to proprietary architectures.

For more information, visit: https://www.esol.com and quintauris.com