Embedded Computing Design

DigiKey Brings Industry-Leading Automation Products and Technical Demos to Automate 2026

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 12, 2026

News

DigiKey Brings Industry-Leading Automation Products and Technical Demos to Automate 2026
Image Credit: DigiKey

DigiKey will attend Automate 2026 from June 22-25 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. Digikey is in Booth 3116 where it will exhibit its latest solutions for automation. The booth will include new product introductions (NPIs), industry-leading manufacturers, and value-added services. Visitors can view technical demonstrations and participate in prize giveaways.

Collaborating sponsors at the booth include Phoenix Contact, Eaton Electrical, Festo, and Honeywell. Highlighted demos include a motor simulation safety demo, I/O link air control demo, and a camera sensor demo.

“We’re excited to return to the Automate show as organizations increasingly rely on automation to address complex challenges,” said Connor Doherty, director of industrial automation at DigiKey, “This event allows us to engage with the engineering community and showcase how DigiKey’s unmatched inventory, global reach and customer-first approach help accelerate automation projects from concept to deployment.”

For more information, visit DigiKey.com.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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