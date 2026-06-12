DigiKey Brings Industry-Leading Automation Products and Technical Demos to Automate 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: DigiKey

DigiKey will attend Automate 2026 from June 22-25 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. Digikey is in Booth 3116 where it will exhibit its latest solutions for automation. The booth will include new product introductions (NPIs), industry-leading manufacturers, and value-added services. Visitors can view technical demonstrations and participate in prize giveaways.

Collaborating sponsors at the booth include Phoenix Contact, Eaton Electrical, Festo, and Honeywell. Highlighted demos include a motor simulation safety demo, I/O link air control demo, and a camera sensor demo.

“We’re excited to return to the Automate show as organizations increasingly rely on automation to address complex challenges,” said Connor Doherty, director of industrial automation at DigiKey, “This event allows us to engage with the engineering community and showcase how DigiKey’s unmatched inventory, global reach and customer-first approach help accelerate automation projects from concept to deployment.”

For more information, visit DigiKey.com.