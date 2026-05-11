Embedded Computing Design

Mouser Product of the Week: NXP Semiconductors’ FRDM-A-S32K312 Evaluation Board

By Tiera Oliver

Assistant Managing Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 11, 2026

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Mouser Product of the Week: NXP Semiconductors’ FRDM-A-S32K312 Evaluation Board

Embedded automotive, industrial, and IoT applications need a reliable, versatile, and robust platform that supports the development and prototyping of safety-critical systems. Developers of these applications need to design, test, and evaluate the performance of these systems before they are deployed into the real world, and a ready-made platform board can help.

The FRDM-A-S32K312 Evaluation Board from NXP Semiconductors is powered by an Arm Cortex-M7 core with a floating-point unit (FPU) running at 120MHz.

The processing and performance provided by the Arm core supports advanced algorithms for data analysis and diagnostics (S32K312 MCU) in applications such as automotive, industrial automation and control, edge computing, battery management systems, sensor fusion and control systems, and more.

The FRDM-A-S32K312 Evaluation Board in Action

The NXP eval board is equipped with power and safety capabilities like the NXP SBC FS26 with the +5.0V and +3.3V power rails, a configuration to support ASIL B-compliant, safety-critical systems. For connectivity and communication, the evaluation board supports automotive and industrial communication protocols:

  • CAN FD (5 Mbit/s) physical layer using the TJA1463 transceiver
  • LIN (2.1 / SAE J2602) physical layer using the TJA1021 transceiver

Compatibility and expansion are key areas when it comes to evaluation and development boards. The FRDM-A-S32K312 from NXP Semiconductors features an Arduino UNO footprint-compatible with expansion “shield” support, enabling integration with a variety of expansion shields like the DEVKIT-MOTORGD for motor control and DEVKIT-COMM for communication.

For debugging and further development, the eval board includes an integrated OpenSDA debug adapter with multiple debug interfaces via the onboard K26 MCU, with debugging capabilities like a USB Type-C connector for connectivity and a 10-pin JTAG connector for external debugging.

Getting Started with the FRDM-A-S32K312 Evaluation Board

Additional user-friendly and rapid prototyping features include a push-button input, RGB LED output, and access to selected MCU I/O pins.

For a closer look at the solution, check out the video from the company below:

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Tiera Oliver is the assistant managing editor at Embedded Computing Design. She is responsible for web content editing, product news, and story development. She also manages, edits, and develops content for ECD podcasts, including Embedded Insiders.

She utilizes her expertise in journalism and content management to oversee editorial content, coordinate with editors, and ensure high-quality output across web, print, and multimedia platforms. She manages diverse projects, assists in the production of digital magazines, and hosts company podcasts by conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders to deliver engaging and insightful discussions.

Tiera attended Northern Arizona University, where she received her bachelor's in journalism and political science. She was also a news reporter for the student-led newspaper, The Lumberjack. 

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