COMPUTEX 2026: MSI IPC Demonstrates Edge AI for Smart Manufacturing, Robotics, and Automation

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: MSI IPC MSI IPC will attend COMPUTEX 2026 (June 2–5, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center), where At Booth J0605a, Hall 1 (1F), it will introduce its latest innovations in Edge AI and how its products are transforming global industry.

Featurted:

Edge AI for Smart Manufacturing:

Edge AI Box MS-C910E with Memorence AI allows real-time machine vision, adaptive workflows, and high-precision quality control

AOI Solution for Semiconductor:

In collaboration with Qiming Tech, MSI IPC leverages the Edge AI Box MS-C939 to support real-time, high-precision automated optical inspection for rapid defect detection and optimized production yield

Real-Time Voice AI Translation:

Powered by the Slim Box MS-C926 and Ubestream, delivering precise multilingual communication

Voice AI Ordering Solution:

Embedded Box MS-C927 with Ubestream enables instant, reliable voice-to-order experiences for retail and F&B

AI Driver Fatigue Detection:

Running on the In-vehicle Box MS-C932, the solution provides real-time monitoring to improve driving safety

Introducing EdgeXpert: AI Supercomputer at the Edge:

Introduced at COMPUTEX will be EdgeXpert, MSI IPC’s AI supercomputer built on the NVIDIA DGX Spark platform. It is engineered to deliver data center–level performance directly to real-world environments

Live Demos:

AI Robot Interaction - Tarot AI Experience with Reachy Mini:

Interactive blend of robotics and generative AI delivering customized tarot readings

Smart Campus Patrol Vehicle at National Chung Hsing University:

Real-time computer vision for precision inspection and smarter industrial operations

OpenClaw/Hermes Agent on MSI EdgeXpert:

Advanced AI-driven automation with seamless system orchestration offering a self-improving, open-source agentic AI framework developed for continuous operation locally

EU CRA Compliant Agentic AI with Galene Elettra

Autonomous multi-agent systems for intelligent decision-making

Legal AI Suite - Enterprise AI for Legal and IP Governance

Streamlines legal research, document analysis, and AI compliance

Industrial Panel PCs Powering Smart Applications:

Smart Healthcare – MS-1A81 (21.5")

Smart Manufacturing – MS-1A22 (12.1") & MS-1A32 (15")

Smart Locker System – MS-1A91 (10.1"), MS-OP01 (15.6")

Robust Industrial Foundation & Future of AI

MSI IPC will also highlight its hardware portfolio, including the Intel Wildcat Lake, NXP, and NVIDIA Jetson Thor series, as well as 4U rackmount systems. The solutions are ideal for applications in smart cities, manufacturing, and transportation.

For more information, visit msi.com/Landing/event_computex2026.

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