Axiomtek Launches Rugged ICO150 Industrial IoT Gateway for Edge Environments

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

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Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek introduced its ultra-compact (4.8 x 11 x 15 cm) and rugged DIN-rail industrial IoT gateway, the ICO150, engineered for collecting data and environmental monitoring at the industrial edge. The solution is powered by the quad-core Intel Atom x7433RE processor and is designed to support distributed deployments across factories, agriculture, and smart building environments.

For consistent operation in enclosed cabinets and rugged environments, the fanless ICO150 supports a wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C and with nine to 36 VDC wide-range power input and built-in OVP, UVP, OCP, and RPP protection, the system efficiently operates in environments with fluctuating power.

Industrial I/O include four COM, four USB, HDMI (4K), and DIO, to integrate both legacy and modern OT devices. For deterministic and dependable networking for time-sensitive industrial applications, the platform provides dual 2.5GbE LAN ports with TSN support and 2.5 kV isolation. Expansion options for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and NVMe storage are available for customization at the edge.

The ICO150 combines industrial-grade hardware with Axiomtek’s AXView 4.0 software support to offer a scalable, cost-effective platform for operating many edge devices. AXView 4.0 allows the ICO150 to centralize the control of devices communicating across various protocols through a single, visualized dashboard built on the ThingsBoard framework streamlining remote device management and software integration with minimum coding effort. AXView 4.0 supports both Windows 11 IoT and Linux operating systems.

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/Default.aspx?MenuId=Products&FunctionId=ProductView&ItemId=27931&C=ICO150&upcat=134