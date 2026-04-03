Mobile HMI and Healthcare: How Embedded is Enhancing Medical Facility Operations

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Story

While there are many facets of human machine interfaces (HMI), a growing trend is how Mobile HMI can be used to improve medical environments. HMIs are no longer fixed panels on a wall. Walk through any medical facility, and one will witness multiple users rolling mobile carts or holding hand-held devices. Mobile HMIs range from tablets and smart panel PCs to smartphones.

These mobile HMIs are being used everywhere from medical device management to point-of-care (POC).

Edge Computing is the Backbone

Mobile HMIs are dependent on edge environments for low latency and for processing information locally when connectivity is disrupted. Low latency is needed to recognize interruptions as HMIs can display machine functions in real-time to help aid in time-critical decisions. When a system is solely dependent on the cloud, networks tend to slow down and make real-time capabilities malfunction.

When monitoring is lagging, there is time for mistakes and disasters that can cause safety issues or time loss. By using the edge, the systems can process Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), sensor, and vision data without the need for cloud services while delivering the data within milliseconds by standardizing communication protocols such as Health Level Seven (HL7), Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM), ISO/IEEE11073, MQTT, etc.

Security

Due to the number of HMI devices in healthcare facilities, and the sensitivity of the patient data involved, security is a must. HMIs are designed with situational awareness. Depending on the user, where they are located, and with what they are interacting, different permissions can be available. HMI platforms solve many security issues with zero-trust authentication, device identity and certificate management, read-only versus control-mode separation, role-based access, and time-based access for contractors or OEMs.

Medical Device Operation

At the basic level, Mobile HMIs can control devices such as pumps, ventilators, imaging platforms, sensors, etc. by powering devices on/off or changing configurations enabling individual care. Real-time monitoring allows healthcare professionals the benefit of seeing and reacting to vitals (heart rate, blood oxygen level, blood pressure) instantly, whether that would be to change device functions or request more tests or medications.

Other than displaying vital signs, Mobile HMIs can be used to quickly pull lab results, images, and Electronic medical records (EMR) that then can be reviewed bedside with patients. While with patients, doctors can manage medications and control for things like drug interactions, dosages, and timing without having to go to a central workstation. This has the positive effect of giving them more face-to-face time with patients, and providing critical information at the point-of-care.

Mobile HMIs are fueling a more patient-centric healthcare system. The future of healthcare HMIs is most likely going to integrate more AI for predictive analysis and innate user experiences. This will allow doctors and other healthcare professionals the ability to foresee patient health problems before symptoms are observed.