Telit Cinterion to Demonstrate deviceWISE Visual Inspection and OpenWRT-Based FE910C04 at COMPUTEX 2026

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Boca Raton, Fla.,— Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, will exhibit at COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei from June 2 to 5. Attendees who visit Booth K1205 will see live demonstrations highlighting how industrial AI and IIoT platforms bring edge intelligence directly to the factory floor.

At COMPUTEX, Telit Cinterion will demonstrate its industrial AI platform, deviceWISE Visual Inspection (deviceWISE VI), designed to support real-time quality control at the edge. Designed for industrial automation environments, the platform uses embedded AI to help manufacturers identify defects and validate assembly processes directly on the factory floor, reducing reliance on cloud-based processing and complex custom coding.

The deviceWISE platform combines edge processing with flexible deployment options, allowing industrial AI models to run securely on premises. This supports latency-sensitive inspection workflows while keeping proprietary data within the factory, making it well-suited for industries such as:

Automotive

Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Energy

Industrial manufacturing

Telit Cinterion will also showcase the FE910C04 module running OpenWRT. It provides a streamlined environment for developers and OEMs to build and test Linux-based edge applications. The solution is built on a 5G RedCap module, providing a flexible foundation for next-generation, low-power 5G IoT and industrial applications.

“Manufacturers are under growing pressure to apply AI directly where quality decisions are made,” said Martin Krona, president of services and solutions at Telit Cinterion. “At COMPUTEX, we are demonstrating how deviceWISE VI enables real-time visual inspection at the edge, helping industrial teams improve quality control and inspection outcomes without the complexity of cloud-based approaches.”

Visit Telit Cinterion at Booth K1205 to see how industrial AI with edge intelligence, IIoT platform capabilities, and developer-ready connectivity solutions come together to support real-world innovation.

For more information about deviceWISE VI, visit: https://www.telit.com/iot-platforms-overview/devicewise-ai/, or about the FE910C04, visit: https://www.telit.com/devices/fe910c04/