Embedded Computing Design

Telit Cinterion to Demonstrate deviceWISE Visual Inspection and OpenWRT-Based FE910C04 at COMPUTEX 2026

By Tiera Oliver

Assistant Managing Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 28, 2026

News

Telit Cinterion to Demonstrate deviceWISE Visual Inspection and OpenWRT-Based FE910C04 at COMPUTEX 2026

Boca Raton, Fla.,— Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, will exhibit at COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei from June 2 to 5. Attendees who visit Booth K1205 will see live demonstrations highlighting how industrial AI and IIoT platforms bring edge intelligence directly to the factory floor.

At COMPUTEX, Telit Cinterion will demonstrate its industrial AI platform, deviceWISE Visual Inspection (deviceWISE VI), designed to support real-time quality control at the edge. Designed for industrial automation environments, the platform uses embedded AI to help manufacturers identify defects and validate assembly processes directly on the factory floor, reducing reliance on cloud-based processing and complex custom coding.

The deviceWISE platform combines edge processing with flexible deployment options, allowing industrial AI models to run securely on premises. This supports latency-sensitive inspection workflows while keeping proprietary data within the factory, making it well-suited for industries such as: 

  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Energy 
  • Industrial manufacturing

Telit Cinterion will also showcase the FE910C04 module running OpenWRT. It provides a streamlined environment for developers and OEMs to build and test Linux-based edge applications. The solution is built on a 5G RedCap module, providing a flexible foundation for next-generation, low-power 5G IoT and industrial applications.

“Manufacturers are under growing pressure to apply AI directly where quality decisions are made,” said Martin Krona, president of services and solutions at Telit Cinterion. “At COMPUTEX, we are demonstrating how deviceWISE VI enables real-time visual inspection at the edge, helping industrial teams improve quality control and inspection outcomes without the complexity of cloud-based approaches.”

Visit Telit Cinterion at Booth K1205 to see how industrial AI with edge intelligence, IIoT platform capabilities, and developer-ready connectivity solutions come together to support real-world innovation.

For more information about deviceWISE VI, visit: https://www.telit.com/iot-platforms-overview/devicewise-ai/, or about the FE910C04, visit: https://www.telit.com/devices/fe910c04/

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Tiera Oliver is the assistant managing editor at Embedded Computing Design. She is responsible for web content editing, product news, and story development. She also manages, edits, and develops content for ECD podcasts, including Embedded Insiders.

She utilizes her expertise in journalism and content management to oversee editorial content, coordinate with editors, and ensure high-quality output across web, print, and multimedia platforms. She manages diverse projects, assists in the production of digital magazines, and hosts company podcasts by conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders to deliver engaging and insightful discussions.

Tiera attended Northern Arizona University, where she received her bachelor's in journalism and political science. She was also a news reporter for the student-led newspaper, The Lumberjack. 

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