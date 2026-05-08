Ayla Networks Reaches 15 Million Devices Across Global Smart Home Market

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Ayla Networks

Ayla Networks announced it now has over 15 million connected devices throughout the globe. Beginning in 2010, Ayla offers secure and consistent cloud platform services for more than 60 global brands, service providers, and retailers. The Ayla cloud platform is protocol- and hardware-agnostic, enabling the flexibility to define unique product features, designs, and user experiences.

According to the press release, Ayla’s platform processes billions of transactions per month and delivers over 2,500 annual service updates that include security requirements, infrastructure needs, connectivity standards, and customer expectations.

For more information, visit aylanetworks.com.