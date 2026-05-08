Ayla Networks Reaches 15 Million Devices Across Global Smart Home Market

Ayla Networks announced it now has over 15 million connected devices throughout the globe. Beginning in 2010, Ayla offers secure and consistent cloud platform services for more than 60 global brands, service providers, and retailers. The Ayla cloud platform is protocol- and hardware-agnostic, enabling the flexibility to define unique product features, designs, and user experiences.
According to the press release, Ayla’s platform processes billions of transactions per month and delivers over 2,500 annual service updates that include security requirements, infrastructure needs, connectivity standards, and customer expectations.
Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.
He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.
Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.