Embedded Computing Design

RA Consulting Delivers Euro 7-Compliant Diagnostic Solutions with DiagRA D and Silver Scan-Tool

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 25, 2026

News

Image Credit: RA Consulting

RA Consulting diagnostic products including DiagRA D and Silver Scan-Tool™ are compliant with the future Euro 7 norm. The solutions have integrated On-Board Fuel Consumption Monitoring (OBFCM) and comprehensive On-Board Monitoring (OBM) functions. Current versions of DiagRA D and Silver Scan-Tool provide customers with a future-proof diagnostic and validation platform for implementing these requirements.

Peter Stoß, Director of Automotive Products at RA Consulting, commented, “The biggest challenge for us was incorporating all the required parameters and standards in accordance with SAE J1979 (OBD Classic), SAE J1979-2 (OBD on UDS), SAE J1979-3 (ZEV on UDS), SAE J1939 (HD OBD), and ISO 27145 (WWH OBD) in a legally compliant manner, as well as ensuring the validation and plausibility of the data.”

Not just having the legally required measurement data, DiagRA D allows designers to acquire and analyze numerous additional manufacturer-specific parameters. While implementing OBFCM functions, development and validation teams are enabled to analyze system interactions more efficiently, shorten iteration cycles, and gain greater insight into vehicle performance under real-world operations. As a bonus, diagnostic and test environments can be expanded and configured rapidly to meet impending regulatory requirements.

For more information, visit rac.de/?lang=en.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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