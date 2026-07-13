Element Six and Orbray Accelerate Wafer-Scale Single Crystal Diamond for Volume Production

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Copyright © 2026 Element Six UK Ltd. All rights reserved. Element Six (E6) and Orbray, both leaders in advanced materials, announced the next phase of their partnership, building on a joint vision to deliver wafer-scale single-crystal diamond (WSC) for next-generation applications. This collaboration reinforces Element Six’s position as the partner of choice for advanced diamond wafer solutions.

The companies have successfully established a reproducible process for 3-inch WSC diamond, representing a significant step change in size, uniformity, and manufacturability compared to conventional single-crystal (SC) diamond materials. Development of larger 4-inch substrates is underway.

In parallel, 2-inch wafers optimised for epitaxial applications are nearing finalisation, while 2-inch wafer diamonds for thermal bonding applications are being prepared for volume production at E6’s world-class chemical vapour deposition (CVD) facility in Gresham, Oregon.

Since establishing the partnership, E6 and Orbray’s efforts have focused on advancing wafer size alongside manufacturing maturity, aiming to accelerate broader adoption of WSC diamond across 6G wireless components, power and RF electronics, sensing, thermal management, and quantum technologies.

Together, these developments represent a transition from R&D to scalable implementation, with the collaboration between the companies now shifting focus to refining production processes to support operational ramp-up for volume manufacturing at industrial scale.

“Our partnership with Orbray was built on shared strengths in innovation, quality and technical expertise,” said Siobhán Duffy, CEO of Element Six. “The progress we are making together shows how those core competencies translate into tangible delivery, as we move closer to pioneering wafer-scale single crystal diamond at the quality and volumes our industrial customers need."

Ms. Riyako Namiki, President and CEO at Orbray, added: “The milestones achieved so far represent meaningful steps in the journey we started, together with Element Six, to expand commercial use of single crystal diamond, advancing material capability alongside the manufacturing volumes required to support most demanding applications.”

For more information, visit: www.e6.com/en

Tiera Oliver is the assistant managing editor at Embedded Computing Design. She is responsible for web content editing, product news, and story development. She also manages, edits, and develops content for ECD podcasts, including Embedded Insiders. She utilizes her expertise in journalism and content management to oversee editorial content, coordinate with editors, and ensure high-quality output across web, print, and multimedia platforms. She manages diverse projects, assists in the production of digital magazines, and hosts company podcasts by conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders to deliver engaging and insightful discussions. Tiera attended Northern Arizona University, where she received her bachelor's in journalism and political science. She was also a news reporter for the student-led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera