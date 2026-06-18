Embedded Computing Design

The Road to Automate 2026: Taiwan Excellence Promotes Transcend’s ETD410T U.2 Enterprise SSD

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 18, 2026

Blog

The Road to Automate 2026: Taiwan Excellence Promotes Transcend’s ETD410T U.2 Enterprise SSD
Image Credit: Transcend

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will be at Booth 441 during Automate 2026. There, 23 Taiwan Excellence award-winning companies will showcase 41 products that are shaping the future of intelligent automation via advanced motion control, robotics, industrial computing, edge AI, AIoT, and connected manufacturing technologies.

Transcend Information Inc. will be exhibiting its ETD410T U.2 Enterprise SSD at the Pavillion. The SSD is designed for data centers and high-performance servers and features enterprise TLC NAND flash, a PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, and a large DRAM cache, delivering enhanced speeds for immense data workloads.

Its innovative 12nm controller guarantees performance, efficiency, and reliability, while an optimized thermal design improves heat dissipation. To safeguard data during unexpected power outages, the solution has built-in hardware Power Loss Protection.

Highlights:

  • U.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe SSD optimized for industrial edge AI, automation, and embedded systems
  • Enterprise-grade 3D TLC NAND ensures reliable performance under continuous, high-intensity workloads
  • Advanced 12nm controller delivers consistent throughput, energy efficiency, and robustness in industrial environments
  • Large DRAM cache improves random read/write speeds for real-time data processing at the edge
  • Superior Quality of Service (QoS) ensures predictable performance in automation and AI applications
  • Ultra-low latency supports fast decision-making in robotics, AGVs, and smart manufacturing systems
  • Hardware-based Power Loss Protection safeguards critical data during unexpected outages
  • Optimized thermal design maintains stability in harsh industrial conditions
  • High endurance and reliability for edge computing, machine vision, and industrial IoT deployments

For more information, us.transcend-info.com/.

For more information about Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Automate 2026, visit taiwanexcellence.us.

Subscribe

Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

More from Chad

Categories
Storage
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Machine Vision
IoT - Edge Computing
HPC/Datacenters
Edge AI
Topic Tags
Automotive
Image Credit: Synopsys
Synopsys Achieves First ISO/PAS 8800 Certification for AI-Driven Automotive Systems

May 13, 2026

MORE
Debug & Test
Launching BootLoop Test: Why Hardware-in-the-Loop Testing Stays Out of Reach for Most Embedded Teams

June 15, 2026

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches Intel Powered CEM570 COM Express Type 6 Module for Edge AI

June 8, 2026

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Image Credit: Avalue Technology
Avalue HPS-GNRU1A Delivers Intel Xeon 6 Performance for AI Inference and Edge HPC

May 20, 2026

MORE