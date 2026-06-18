The Road to Automate 2026: Taiwan Excellence Promotes Transcend’s ETD410T U.2 Enterprise SSD

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

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Image Credit: Transcend

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will be at Booth 441 during Automate 2026. There, 23 Taiwan Excellence award-winning companies will showcase 41 products that are shaping the future of intelligent automation via advanced motion control, robotics, industrial computing, edge AI, AIoT, and connected manufacturing technologies.

Transcend Information Inc. will be exhibiting its ETD410T U.2 Enterprise SSD at the Pavillion. The SSD is designed for data centers and high-performance servers and features enterprise TLC NAND flash, a PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, and a large DRAM cache, delivering enhanced speeds for immense data workloads.

Its innovative 12nm controller guarantees performance, efficiency, and reliability, while an optimized thermal design improves heat dissipation. To safeguard data during unexpected power outages, the solution has built-in hardware Power Loss Protection.

Highlights:

U.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe SSD optimized for industrial edge AI, automation, and embedded systems

Enterprise-grade 3D TLC NAND ensures reliable performance under continuous, high-intensity workloads

Advanced 12nm controller delivers consistent throughput, energy efficiency, and robustness in industrial environments

Large DRAM cache improves random read/write speeds for real-time data processing at the edge

Superior Quality of Service (QoS) ensures predictable performance in automation and AI applications

Ultra-low latency supports fast decision-making in robotics, AGVs, and smart manufacturing systems

Hardware-based Power Loss Protection safeguards critical data during unexpected outages

Optimized thermal design maintains stability in harsh industrial conditions

High endurance and reliability for edge computing, machine vision, and industrial IoT deployments

For more information, us.transcend-info.com/.

For more information about Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Automate 2026, visit taiwanexcellence.us.