embedded world North America Announces its 2026 Technical Conference Program

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: embedded world North America

embedded world North America announced its 2026 Technical Conference program taking place from September 22–24, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center. Throughout the conference, over 100 technical sessions will be presented by leading engineers, technology innovators, researchers, and academics from across the embedded technology ecosystem.

Available will be in-depth technical education on the developments that are shaping the future of embedded systems such as edge AI and embedded intelligence, embedded safety, security, and compliance, connected devices and IoT, robotics, and more.

Sessions are designed for engineers, developers, architects, researchers, and technical decision-makers seeking insights into modern design challenges and emerging technologies.

"embedded world North America is committed to delivering more than an exhibition. We're creating an environment where the industry's sharpest minds come together to exchange ideas, solve technical challenges, and shape the future of embedded technology," said Dennis Smith, CEO of NürnbergMesse North America. "Our 2026 Technical Conference reflects the rapid evolution of embedded systems and provides attendees with direct access to world-class expertise and practical knowledge they can immediately apply to their current role and for career advancement."

Technology Topics:

Embedded AI

Hardware & Board-Level Engineering

Safety & Security

Systems & Software Engineering

Embedded Operating Systems

Connectivity & IoT

Domain-Specific Solutions

RISC-V

Ambient IoT

Zephyr

MIPI

Bluetooth

embedded world North America will feature two keynote presentations from internationally recognized technology leaders:

Tuesday, September 22, Deepu Talla, Vice President of Robotics and Edge AI at NVIDIA, will present "The Next Evolution of Embedded: Open Platform for Autonomous, Agentic Systems," examining how AI is transforming autonomous machines, robotics, and intelligent edge devices.

Wednesday, September 23, Fabio Violante, Vice President and General Manager, Arduino at Qualcomm, will deliver "Powering the Age of AI in the Physical World for Everyone," exploring how open platforms and accessible technologies are accelerating AI innovation across industries.

The Technical Conference is open to attendees having a Conference Pass. Conference passes can be purchased on embedded-world-na.com. Take advantage of early registration discount before July 15, 2026, and get your conference pass for only $495.

For more information and to register to attend, visit embedded-world-na.com.

View our Marketer’s Guide to embedded world North America https://go.embeddedcomputing.com/2026.ecd.marketers.guide.ew.north.america.