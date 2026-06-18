ADLINK: MXA-312M

Product

Image Credit: ADLINK

The MXA-312M Series, an ultra-compact, fanless platform designed to deliver high-performance visuals in space-constrained environments. Powered by the efficient MediaTek Genio 520/720 processors, this device offers an exceptional balance of low power consumption and robust computing capabilities, making it the ideal engine for digital signage, smart retail kiosks, and industrial displays. Measuring just 120x90x40 mm, the MXA-312M fits effortlessly behind screens or inside tight control cabinets. Despite its palm-sized footprint, it does not compromise on visual capability.



Highlights:

Compact & Space-Saving – 120 x 90 x 40 mm

AI Acceleration – Built-in NPU (10 TOPS)

Fast Memory & Storage – LPDDR5 up to 16GB, UFS 3.1 64GB

Wide Temperature Range – Operates from -20°C to 70°C

Dual 4K Displays – HDMI support up to 4K@60fps

Versatile Expansion – M.2 and adaptive function module

Strong Security – Built-in TPM 2.0

Product Website Link: https://www.adlinktech.com.cn/products/industrial_iot_and_cloud_solutions/iotgateway/mxa-312m

Datasheet Link: https://material.adlinktech.com/ADLinkFile/MDownload//2266/MXA-312M-20260106.pdf

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