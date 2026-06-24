Kassow Robots Demonstrates Flexible Seven-Axis Cobots for Material Handling at Automate 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Kassow Robots Kassow Robots will be in Booth 2036 during Automate 2026 demonstrating its innovative seventh axis on its cobots that allows greater flexibility in a variety of tasks. At booth solutions include the KR 1824 model and a new use case of two KR Series cobots on a mobile platform for material handling.

The KR 1824 and KR 1240 cobots enable consistent handling of heavier loads and feature 50 percent higher joint torque, 20 percent faster wrist joint speeds, and up to 40 percent increased mechanical stiffness. All seven KR Series models, including the new 1824 and 1240, are available in the Edge Edition allowing the controller to be integrated into the base of the cobot for use in mobile applications like Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs).

“Cobot integration continues to grow within manufacturing, and we’re dedicated to providing solutions that not only address current trends, but also where the industry is headed,” said Kristian Kassow, Founder and CEO, Kassow Robots. “The solutions we’re exhibiting at Automate reflect this trend, and we’re looking forward to further engaging with participants to share how we're impacting a diverse portfolio of industries.”

Kassow Robots will also demonstrate how cobots operate with advanced control technology like Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX AUTOMATION portfolio and the new Kassow Robots Connector App. The app connects through the ctrlX OS environment and simplifies commissioning, control, and system integration for industrial automation solutions. Users can connect and monitor robots, execute motion commands, acknowledge alarms, and interact in jog mode directly from a ctrlX OS device.

For more information, visit kassowrobots.com/.



Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.



He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.



Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education. More from Chad