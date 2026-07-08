Embedded Executive: Keep Your Network Up To Date, Regardless of Its Age | Digi International

By Rich Nass Contributing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

For a host of reasons, it’s important to keep your network up to date. Those reasons include performance, reliability, security standards, and others. But what happens when your network is ancient, in technological terms?

That’s something many in the embedded space struggle with, as it’s not unusual for embedded platforms to be in the field for a decade or more.

To understand what can be done in these cases, I spoke to Ron Elliott, the Director of Field Application Engineering for Digi Infrastructure Management, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.