Embedded Computing Design

Unify Event Shows the CSA Isn’t Just About the Smart Home

By Rich Nass

Contributing Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 22, 2026

Blog

Unify Event Shows the CSA Isn’t Just About the Smart Home

When Matter debuted a few years ago, it was hailed as the answer to one of the IoT industry's biggest headaches, namely interoperability. Getting smart home devices from different vendors to work together had become a frustrating experience for both manufacturers and consumers. Matter changed that conversation, at least in theory.

At its inaugural Unify conference in Austin, Texas, the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) made it clear that its vision extends far beyond residential IoT. Yes, Matter continues to evolve. But the more interesting story is how the Alliance is positioning itself at the center of commercial buildings, industrial IoT, energy management, cybersecurity, and even AI. That's an ambitious goal, but it's one that really needs to happen.

The interoperability problem can be quite tricky. Making a light bulb communicate with a smart speaker is one thing. Making HVAC systems, access control, lighting, energy storage, occupancy sensors, industrial controllers, and cloud analytics platforms exchange meaningful information is an entirely different challenge. But that’s where the Alliance needs to go.

Matter V1.6 focuses on richer device semantics, better visibility into device status, improved interaction across ecosystems, and greater context awareness. Those enhancements may not generate flashy headlines, but they're exactly what system architects need when deployments scale beyond typical consumer devices. For embedded developers, interoperability increasingly means exchanging useful data rather than simply establishing connectivity.

Security Can't Stop at the Device

For years, embedded designers have concentrated on securing endpoints with hardware roots of trust, secure boot, encrypted storage, and authenticated firmware updates. Those capabilities remain essential, but regulators are beginning to ask, “What about everything that’s connected to the device?”

Product Security 1.1 reflects that changing mindset by expanding certification beyond individual products to encompass entire IoT systems, including mobile applications, gateways, Cloud services, and remote management infrastructure. Keeping in mind that the weakest point in an IoT deployment may not be the embedded hardware itself. It may be the ecosystem that surrounds it. A perfectly secure endpoint isn’t really secure if the Cloud dashboard, smartphone application, or gateway becomes the attack vector. System-level certification understands and represents how today's connected products are actually deployed.

Commercial IoT Is Clearly On the Docket

Another takeaway from Unify is that the Alliance is no longer talking primarily about smart homes, which is welcome news for the embedded community. Commercial buildings, factories, healthcare facilities, campuses, hotels, and retail environments all share the same integration problem, potentially having hundreds of vendors supplying equipment that must operate together for decades.

Those deployments have traditionally relied on proprietary protocols or expensive custom integration. Hopefully, the CSA can change that with open standards. The Alliance highlighted commercial building automation and industrial IoT as key growth areas where interoperability can simplify deployment while reducing lifecycle costs.

Aliro Aids in Digital Credentials

The introduction of Aliro illustrates another aspect where the Alliance is headed. Rather than creating yet another proprietary access control system, Aliro aims to standardize how smartphones and wearables function as digital credentials. While this does bring a consumer element into the industrial space, we know that office buildings, manufacturing plants, hospitals, universities, warehouses, and multi-tenant facilities all struggle with credential management. A common framework could significantly simplify deployment while improving interoperability among access control vendors.

The Alliance also announced the addition of ADT and Telink to its Board of Directors, which is

significant because it underscores the need to move beyond consumer applications. Embedded developers have spent years optimizing processors, radios, power consumption, and software stacks. Those challenges remain, but increasingly they're table stakes. The next competitive advantage will come from building products that integrate cleanly into larger systems while satisfying increasingly stringent cybersecurity requirements.

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Rich Nass is a regular contributor to Embedded Computing Design. He has appeared on more than 500 episodes of the popular Embedded Executive podcast series, and is a regular contributor to the Embedded Insiders podcast.

Rich has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 35 years, and is a recognized expert in the areas of embedded computing, Edge AI, industrial computing, the IoT, and cyber-resiliency and safety and security issues. He writes and speaks regularly on these topics and more.

Rich is currently the Liaison to Industry for the Embedded World North America Exhibition and Conference, and has held similar positions with the global Embedded World Conference and Exhibition.

Previously, Rich was the Brand Director for UBM’s award-winning Design News property. Prior to that, he led the content team for UBM Canon’s Medical Devices Group, as well all custom properties and events.  In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, handling the Embedded and Custom groups and the TechOnline DesignLine network of design engineering web sites.

Nass holds a BSEE degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

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