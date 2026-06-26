Embedded Computing Design

Antenova’s Petrosa Antenna Delivers High-Performance Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity Without Clearance Requirements

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 26, 2026

News

Image Credit: Antenova

Antenova announced its Petrosa (SR43W081) PIFA (Planar Inverted Antenna) that operates on a ground plane with no clearance requirements. Petrosa is compatible with WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 protocols while also supporting older versions of Wi-Fi on 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

Features:

  • Wi-Fi6E and Wi-Fi7 : 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax
  • Antenna for 2.4 – 2.5 GHz and 4.9-7.125 GHz applications
  • Ideal for products that require high data rates such as video cameras
  • High performance: DFI (Designed for Integration)
  • Small SMD footprint of 20mm × 5mm
  • Supplied on Tape and Reel

The solution is ideal for Portable/ Wearable Devices, Access Points/Network Devices, PC-cards/ Games consoles, Immersive VR/AR and Telemedicine, High-Definition Video/Set-Top-Boxes, and MIMO Systems.

For more information, visit antenova.com/petrosa.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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