Antenova’s Petrosa Antenna Delivers High-Performance Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity Without Clearance Requirements
June 26, 2026
News
Features:
- Wi-Fi6E and Wi-Fi7 : 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax
- Antenna for 2.4 – 2.5 GHz and 4.9-7.125 GHz applications
- Ideal for products that require high data rates such as video cameras
- High performance: DFI (Designed for Integration)
- Small SMD footprint of 20mm × 5mm
- Supplied on Tape and Reel
The solution is ideal for Portable/ Wearable Devices, Access Points/Network Devices, PC-cards/ Games consoles, Immersive VR/AR and Telemedicine, High-Definition Video/Set-Top-Boxes, and MIMO Systems.
For more information, visit antenova.com/petrosa.