Product of the Week: ADLINK Technology’s MXA-312M Edge Computing Platform

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Many of today’s evolving computing needs are pressured by the demand for low power consumption and robust computing capabilities in space-constrained environments. Modern media and edge applications, such as digital signage, smart retail kiosks, and industrial displays, need a foundation equipped to handle and deliver AI acceleration, fast memory and storage, versatile expansion, and reliable security.

The 120x90x40 mm MXA-312M edge computing platform from ADLINK Technology is powered by the MediaTek Genio 520/720 and designed to support ultra-compact, fanless, and low-power edge computing. The MXA-312M is designed as a palm-sized solution that sits behind screens or inside tight control cabinets, while boasting visual capability.

The MXA-312M Edge Computing Platform in Action

The MXA-312M features the previously mentioned Genio 520 MT8371/Genio 720 MT8391, in addition to dual-core Arm Cortex-A78 and six-core Cortex-A55 CPUs. AI acceleration capabilities are achieved through a built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU), the MediaTek DLA+VPU AI engine, delivering 10 TOPS for local analytics like audience engagement tracking.

For memory, the energy-efficient platform supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4L or 16GB of LPDDR5, providing up to 6400MHz for 16GB, and UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the platform supports up to 128GB of eMMC, and it supports the Yocto and Ubuntu 22.04 operating systems.

For versatile expansion and visual capability, the edge computing platform is equipped with dual HDMI ports supporting 4K resolution at 60fps, two 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports supporting 1Gbps, 10Mbps, or 100Mbps. Additionally, there’s support for two RJ45 GbE LAN, one USB 3.1, one USB 2.0, one RS232, one RS485, one M.2 E-Key, and an extension function connector.

Getting Started with the MXA-312M Edge Computing Platform

The MXA-312M platform supports built-in TPM 2.0 for strong security, and a rugged chassis with a wide temperature range, with operation from -20°C to 70°C. The MXA-312M is an energy-efficient solution for modern media and edge applications.

According to the manual, the following items are included in the package:

1x MXA-312M Computing

Fasteners: 3x M3 screws, P-head, L4, Ni for M.2 (P/N: 33-03013-0040) & Power terminal connector (P/N: 20-C2010-0030)

AC-DC adapter 60W 12V (Optional)

Optional accessories include:

12V/60W power adaptor (P/N: 31-62156-0000-A0)

AFM option kit for RS232&RS485(P/N: 91-44A03-0010)

AFM option kit for LTE (P/N: 91-44A03-1010)

External Heatsink for Wide Temperature (P/N: 32-60091-0000-A0)

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