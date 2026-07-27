oToBrite Releases GMSL2 Repeater to Extend Camera-to-SoC Links Up to 30 Meters

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: oToBrite

oToBrite announced the compact GMSL2 Repeater, a solution that doubles rugged camera-to-SoC transmission to 30 meters on large machines. Without changing the camera architecture or the location of the compute unit, a repeater can regenerate the GMSL2 signal at the midpoint of the link, doubling the 15-meter reach of a standard GMSL2 connection.

The platform includes one GMSL2 input and one GMSL2 output on FAKRA Type Z connectors, runs at six Gbps, and draws power over the same coax as the camera, requiring no separate power supply. It measures 34.6 x 36 x 19 millimeters and carries an IP69K rating when its FAKRA connector is mated to a cable connector rated to the same standard, supporting high-pressure washdown. Operating temperature range is -40 to 85 degrees Celsius and utilizes up to 1.3 watts, not including camera power.

oToBrite's GMSL2 cameras are offered from one to eight megapixels with plug-and-play adapter kits that connect to NVIDIA Jetson platforms allowing designers to source the cameras, the compute connection, and the long-distance link for a large machine from a single automotive-grade supplier.

Ideal applications include heavy construction, mining, agricultural, forestry equipment, long-haul trucking, autonomous mobile robots, and unmanned ground vehicles.

For more information, visit otobrite.com/product/gmsl-repeater/category#gmsl2-repeater.