Embedded Computing Design

oToBrite Releases GMSL2 Repeater to Extend Camera-to-SoC Links Up to 30 Meters

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 27, 2026

News

oToBrite Releases GMSL2 Repeater to Extend Camera-to-SoC Links Up to 30 Meters
Image Credit: oToBrite

oToBrite announced the compact GMSL2 Repeater, a solution that doubles rugged camera-to-SoC transmission to 30 meters on large machines. Without changing the camera architecture or the location of the compute unit, a repeater can regenerate the GMSL2 signal at the midpoint of the link, doubling the 15-meter reach of a standard GMSL2 connection.

The platform includes one GMSL2 input and one GMSL2 output on FAKRA Type Z connectors, runs at six Gbps, and draws power over the same coax as the camera, requiring no separate power supply. It measures 34.6 x 36 x 19 millimeters and carries an IP69K rating when its FAKRA connector is mated to a cable connector rated to the same standard, supporting high-pressure washdown. Operating temperature range is -40 to 85 degrees Celsius and utilizes up to 1.3 watts, not including camera power.

oToBrite's GMSL2 cameras are offered from one to eight megapixels with plug-and-play adapter kits that connect to NVIDIA Jetson platforms allowing designers to source the cameras, the compute connection, and the long-distance link for a large machine from a single automotive-grade supplier.

Ideal applications include heavy construction, mining, agricultural, forestry equipment, long-haul trucking, autonomous mobile robots, and unmanned ground vehicles.

For more information, visit otobrite.com/product/gmsl-repeater/category#gmsl2-repeater.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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