SAPPHIRE EDGE+ Apex Leverages AMD Ryzen AI to Accelerate Physical AI for Autonomous Robotics

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit:: SAPPHIRE Technology

SAPPHIRE Technology introduced the rugged production-ready EDGE+ Apex SOM/Carrier Robotics Platform engineered to accelerate the development and deployment of physical AI in autonomous robotics. The EDGE+ Apex platform is built for continuous operation in robotics deployments.

It couples a COM-HPC module based on AMD Ryzen AI Embedded X100 Series processors with up to 128GB of LPDDR5x memory while offering a Functional Safety (FuSa)-capable power design and Trusted Platform Module 2.0 compliance for safety-critical and secure deployments

"Physical AI is reshaping how machines perceive, decide and act in the real world," said Sumit Shah, head of product management and marketing, Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group, AMD. "AMD Ryzen™ AI Embedded X100 Series processors deliver a scalable, open x86 platform that unifies AI, real-time control and industrial reliability to enable the next generation of autonomous systems without locking developers into a single compute architecture or software stack."

The EDGE+ Apex platform provides a user-friendly foundation by supporting an open software ecosystem allowing developers to work with familiar AI frameworks while taking advantage of AMD ROCm and Ryzen AI software across CPU, GPU and NPU compute engines accelerating development and streamlining deployment.

Additionally, the companion EDGE+ Apex robotics carrier board leverages an AMD UltraScale+ FPGA to deliver an extensive robotics I/O set that includes GMSL camera interfaces with power, CAN-FD, EtherCAT/TSN networking, multi-gigabit Ethernet QSFP, USB4 Type-C, OCuLink PCIe Gen5 expansion and an onboard IMU enabling designers in connecting sensors, actuators, and industrial networks in a single integrated platform.

"By building on AMD Ryzen AI Embedded X100 Series processors and combining them with a robotics carrier board engineered for real-world sensing, connectivity and control, EDGE+ Apex helps customers move from prototype to production faster while scaling physical AI across the most demanding always-on environments."

For more information, visit sapphiretech.com.

