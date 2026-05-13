Emerson Announces the Expansion of AI-Ready Test Automation Platform at NI Connect 2026

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 13, 2026) – Emerson today announced the expansion of NI Nigel AI across its test software portfolio, introducing new prompt-based code generation in the NI LabVIEW+ Suite and further developing the NI platform into an integrated, AI-ready test automation platform.

Per the company, these enhancements are designed to support aerospace, semiconductor, transportation, and other mission-critical customers in developing, testing, and delivering products to market while meeting reliability and safety requirements.

During the NI Connect keynote presentations, companies NVIDIA, Alstom, Valeo, Zap Energy, and Cyth Systems shared how they are using Emerson’s NI test and measurement technologies to accelerate the development and validation of next‑generation products.

Nigel AI is a test-optimized AI technology designed to operate within the rigor and constraints of test engineering environments. The enhancements, expected to be available later in 2026, are designed to help engineers further accelerate test development while maintaining transparency and control. Nigel AI will also expand across its full software portfolio, including NI FlexLogger, NI InstrumentStudio, NI TestStand, and NI SystemLink, providing context-aware guidance across the test lifecycle from development and reuse to validation and deployment.

The NI platform unifies modular hardware, open software, and a data foundation designed for scale. By embedding AI into everyday engineering tools, Emerson enables engineering teams to make better decisions without compromising measurement integrity or system reliability. According to the company, in internal testing, Emerson engineers have used Nigel to reduce test development and troubleshooting from days or hours to minutes.

At the hardware level, the NI platform delivers small size, weight, and power consumption while ensuring high configurability and supporting diverse signals, precise timing, and high-performance data movement for demanding test applications.

NI software connects operating environments and computing technologies, allowing test workflows to evolve and incorporate AI naturally over time.

A shared data foundation simplifies the capture, management, and reuse of measurement data, enabling analytics, collaboration, and long-term system optimization across teams and sites.

“The NI platform has evolved through every major shift in technology, continually improving how test engineers reach their goals,” said Ritu Favre, president of Emerson’s test and measurement business. “As AI reshapes product development, it’s this adaptability that allows our AI-ready platform to stand out. The real strength of the NI platform isn’t any single capability; it’s in the integration of hardware, software, data, and ecosystem that engineers can rely on as technology continues to evolve.”

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