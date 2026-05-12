Morse Micro Expands Global Reach With New DigiKey Distribution Partnership

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: DigiKey

Morse Micro released information it is welcoming a new distribution partnership with DigiKey. Customers now have global access to Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow products that streamline the evaluation, prototyping, and building of innovative long-range, low-power wireless devices including its MM8108 products.

“Partnering with DigiKey is an important step in making Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow technology more accessible to developers and customers around the world,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. “Customers need easy access to proven hardware alongside faster development pathways and trusted distribution. Working with DigiKey gives us another powerful route to the global engineering community and strengthens our ability to accelerate adoption of Wi-Fi HaLow across a broad range of IoT applications.”

Morse Micro Products Available Through DigiKey:

MM8108-MF15457 Wi-Fi HaLow transceiver module

MM8108-EKH05-01 IoT evaluation board

MM8108-EKH19-01 USB dongle evaluation kit

MM8108-EKH01-01 / MM8108-EKH01-01-CAM development platforms, designed for out-of-the-box Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity

For more information, visit digikey.com.au/en/supplier-centers/morse-micro.