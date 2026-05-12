Morse Micro Expands Global Reach With New DigiKey Distribution Partnership
May 12, 2026
News
Morse Micro released information it is welcoming a new distribution partnership with DigiKey. Customers now have global access to Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow products that streamline the evaluation, prototyping, and building of innovative long-range, low-power wireless devices including its MM8108 products.
“Partnering with DigiKey is an important step in making Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow technology more accessible to developers and customers around the world,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. “Customers need easy access to proven hardware alongside faster development pathways and trusted distribution. Working with DigiKey gives us another powerful route to the global engineering community and strengthens our ability to accelerate adoption of Wi-Fi HaLow across a broad range of IoT applications.”
Morse Micro Products Available Through DigiKey:
- MM8108-MF15457 Wi-Fi HaLow transceiver module
- MM8108-EKH05-01 IoT evaluation board
- MM8108-EKH19-01 USB dongle evaluation kit
- MM8108-EKH01-01 / MM8108-EKH01-01-CAM development platforms, designed for out-of-the-box Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity
For more information, visit digikey.com.au/en/supplier-centers/morse-micro.