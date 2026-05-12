Embedded Computing Design

Morse Micro Expands Global Reach With New DigiKey Distribution Partnership

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 12, 2026

News

Morse Micro Expands Global Reach With New DigiKey Distribution Partnership
Image Credit: DigiKey

Morse Micro released information it is welcoming a new distribution partnership with DigiKey. Customers now have global access to Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow products that streamline the evaluation, prototyping, and building of innovative long-range, low-power wireless devices including its MM8108 products.

“Partnering with DigiKey is an important step in making Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow technology more accessible to developers and customers around the world,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. “Customers need easy access to proven hardware alongside faster development pathways and trusted distribution. Working with DigiKey gives us another powerful route to the global engineering community and strengthens our ability to accelerate adoption of Wi-Fi HaLow across a broad range of IoT applications.”

Morse Micro Products Available Through DigiKey:

For more information, visit digikey.com.au/en/supplier-centers/morse-micro.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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