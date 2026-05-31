The Road to COMPUTEX 2026: BIWIN to Showcase High-Performance Enterprise SSDs
May 31, 2026
Blog
BIWIN is attending COMPUTEX 2026 where it will showcase its innovative enterprise SSDs at Hall 2, Booth 4F, R0102. The company will showcase its SP50Y/51Y and SS821 solutions.
SP50Y/51Y
BIWIN’s SP50Y/51Y Series Enterprise PCIe SSD utilizes a next-generation controller and Yangtze Memory’s Xtacking 4.0 NAND technology that is compliant with the NVMe 2.0 specifications for full potential of its PCIe Gen5 interface. Optional capacities include 3.2 TB, 3.84 TB, 6.4 TB, 7.68 TB, 12.8 TB, and 15.36 TB, while offering both 1 DWPD read-intensive and 3 DWPD mixed-use endurance configurations.
The series is powered by a high-speed PCIe 5.0 x4 interface and integrates flexible firmware enhancements offering sequential read and write speeds of up to 14,200 MB/s and 11,000 MB/s, with 4K random read and write performance reaching up to 3,300K IOPS and 1,000K IOPS. It is ideal for mission-critical workloads including AI training, cloud computing, core databases, and virtualization.
SS821
The BIWIN SS821 Series Enterprise SATA SSD is built on the SATA 3.2 6 Gbps interface specification and integrates an external DDR cache delivering successive read and write speeds of up to 560 MB/s and 520 MB/s along with 4K random read and write performance of up to 92K IOPS and 50K IOPS.
Options include both M.2 2280 and 2.5-inch form factors, with capacities of 240 GB, 480 GB, 960 GB, 1.92 TB, 3.84 TB, and 7.68 TB supporting 1 DWPD endurance for read-intensive enterprise workloads.
Advanced Features:
- Power Loss Protection (PLP)
- End-to-End Data Path Protection (E2E)
- Thermal Throttling
- Dynamic and Static Wear Leveling
- Dynamic Power Management
- S.M.A.R.T.
- TRIM
- Firmware Redundancy
- Secure Boot
- Secure Firmware Upgrade
- Internal RAID
- Sanitize
The SS821 Series is suitable for data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, cloud services, IoT, and machine learning workloads.
For more information, visit biwintechnology.com.