The Road to COMPUTEX 2026: BIWIN to Showcase High-Performance Enterprise SSDs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

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Image Credit: BIWIN BIWIN is attending COMPUTEX 2026 where it will showcase its innovative enterprise SSDs at Hall 2, Booth 4F, R0102. The company will showcase its SP50Y/51Y and SS821 solutions.

SP50Y/51Y

BIWIN’s SP50Y/51Y Series Enterprise PCIe SSD utilizes a next-generation controller and Yangtze Memory’s Xtacking 4.0 NAND technology that is compliant with the NVMe 2.0 specifications for full potential of its PCIe Gen5 interface. Optional capacities include 3.2 TB, 3.84 TB, 6.4 TB, 7.68 TB, 12.8 TB, and 15.36 TB, while offering both 1 DWPD read-intensive and 3 DWPD mixed-use endurance configurations.

The series is powered by a high-speed PCIe 5.0 x4 interface and integrates flexible firmware enhancements offering sequential read and write speeds of up to 14,200 MB/s and 11,000 MB/s, with 4K random read and write performance reaching up to 3,300K IOPS and 1,000K IOPS. It is ideal for mission-critical workloads including AI training, cloud computing, core databases, and virtualization.

SS821

The BIWIN SS821 Series Enterprise SATA SSD is built on the SATA 3.2 6 Gbps interface specification and integrates an external DDR cache delivering successive read and write speeds of up to 560 MB/s and 520 MB/s along with 4K random read and write performance of up to 92K IOPS and 50K IOPS.

Options include both M.2 2280 and 2.5-inch form factors, with capacities of 240 GB, 480 GB, 960 GB, 1.92 TB, 3.84 TB, and 7.68 TB supporting 1 DWPD endurance for read-intensive enterprise workloads.

Advanced Features:

Power Loss Protection (PLP)

End-to-End Data Path Protection (E2E)

Thermal Throttling

Dynamic and Static Wear Leveling

Dynamic Power Management

S.M.A.R.T.

TRIM

Firmware Redundancy

Secure Boot

Secure Firmware Upgrade

Internal RAID

Sanitize

The SS821 Series is suitable for data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, cloud services, IoT, and machine learning workloads.

For more information, visit biwintechnology.com.

Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.



He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.



Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education. More from Chad