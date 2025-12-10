Axiomtek’s mBOX603 Delivers High-Performance Medical Imaging and AI-Assisted Diagnostics

Axiomtek introduced its mBOX603 powered by 13th/12th Generation Intel Core processors (i3 to i9) including integrated high-speed DDR5 memory with ECC support. It is a medical edge platform engineered to accelerate AI-assisted diagnostics, imaging workflows, and real-time clinical operations while delivering the performance and stability required for CT/MRI reconstruction, EMR processing, and intelligent nursing applications.

Integrated is a high-wattage medical power supply (500W/900W) that supports GPUs and capture cards, allowing medical imaging, AI inference, and Operating Room (OR) video recording. The mBOX603 supports three independent 4K displays via dual HDMI and DisplayPort++. Utilizing dual 2.5GbE LAN, multiple USB 3.2 ports, serial interfaces, and audio connections, the platform is ideal for ultrasound devices, medical cameras, bedside sensors, and clinical information systems.

For scalability, the system features two PCIe slots for GPU and capture card installation, as well as M.2 expansion for NVMe storage, wireless modules, and 4G/LTE connectivity. The solution is compliant with IEC 60601-1 and IEC 60601-1-2 guaranteeing safe operation in clinical environments. According to the press release, dual hot-swappable 2.5-inch SSD trays with RAID 0/1 offer uninterrupted operation and secure data redundancy for PACS, OR recordings, and patient medical records.

13th/12th gen Intel Core processors with Intel R680E chipset (up to 65W TDP)

Up to 96GB DDR5-5600 via dual SO-DIMM

Triple 4K UHD output with dual HDMI 1.4b and DisplayPort++ 1.2

Dual 2.5GbE LAN and two COM ports

Two PCIe x16 slots for GPU and capture card expansion

M.2 Key E 2230 and Key B 3052/3042 for wireless and 4G/LTE

M.2 Key M 2280 plus dual 2.5" SATA bays for storage

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/Default.aspx?MenuId=Products&FunctionId=ProductView&ItemId=27531&C=mBOX603&upcat=391.