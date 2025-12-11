Avalue ECM-ASL3 Industrial Board Offers Intel Next-Gen Compatibility for Edge AI and Automation

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Avalue

Avalue Technology Inc. announced the ECM-ASL3 3.5-inch industrial single-board computer compatible with Intel Alder Lake-N, Amston Lake, and even Twin Lake platforms permitting rapid upgrades to product lines with minimal adjustments. The solution is ideal for edge AI, smart manufacturing, automation, automotive equipment and medical monitoring.

Operating temperature range is between -40°C to 80°C with the platform also supporting a wide voltage input of 9-36VDC. For security, the ECM-ASL3 integrates a TPM 2.0 security module and employs an onboard CPU design for improved shock resistance. Multiple display interfaces include HDMI, DP, and LVDS/eDP.

According to Avalue, the ECM-ASL3 incorporates triple-design expansion including three M.2 slots (B Key, E Key, M Key), three Ethernet interfaces (1 x 2.5GbE, 2 x 1GbE), and three display ports (HDMI, DP, LVDS/eDP). The triple-design allows for options such as cameras, sensors, and AI acceleration modules, and 5G/LTE communication modules.

