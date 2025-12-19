Intel CPU-Optimized airaTrack for Cross-Camera Tracking Without Face Enrollment

AI person tracking is a next-generation technology deployed in stadiums, enterprise HQs, retail spaces, and factories to provide high-level information for site safety and data security.

Technologies like this are designed to help operators save time and collect data to locate individuals, trace past movements, and generate instant reports.

The airaTrack solution from the AIRA Corporation is a step up from traditional CCTV systems, designed as an intelligent investigation platform with a privacy focus at the forefront. The AI person tracking system performs cross-camera face similarity searches without requiring any pre-enrollment, thereby supporting both safety and data security. Furthermore, the system is deployed on-premise, all data and operation runs on the local edge AI system, and no data will be sent out to the cloud.

The Intel Core i7 / i9 Processors and Intel Xeon Scalable Processors work alongside the airaTrack edge AI architecture to provide cost-effective high-performance for deployments under 50 cameras, without the need for GPUs.

The Intel OpenVINO Toolkit is designed to accelerate cross-camera AI face search capabilities. Overall, the solution integrates with Network Optix VMS and supports RTSP streams, enabling real-time alerts, incident timelines, map navigation, and automated PDF reporting.

The Intel CPU-Optimized AI person tracking solution further supports edge-native processing for real-time AI analytics and data privacy, as well as reliable performance across Intel hardware.

The instant cross-camera person tracking capabilities of airaTrack provide video analytics and advanced video search, ensuring worker safety in verticals such as video, city safety and security, and manufacturing and robotics. The airaTrack solution also supports the on-premise deployment of all processed data, further ensuring security and privacy.

The Intel-optimized AI person tracking solution from AIRA Corporation supports key features like:

MAP mode: Upload floor plans to track movement paths in real time.

Search Nearby Faces: During playback, click any person in the scene to instantly start a new investigation.

Combine Case: Merge events from different investigations into one case for complete evidence.

Blur non-targets: One-click report generation with automatic face blurring to protect privacy.

Detection & Block-out Zone: Only faces in detection zones are captured; those in block-out zones are ignored.

Watchlist Alerts: Instant notifications when VIP/Watchlist individuals appear (Email / LINE / Telegram / HTTP).

Intel’s Edge AI Initiative

This blog is part of a series outlining Intel’s Edge AI initiative. Intel recently unveiled its Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites, and Open Edge Platform. These are designed to help partners integrate AI into existing infrastructure and help them jumpstart development and increase trust in their system performance and security.

Intel is collaborating with its software partners to create and optimize AI for edge applications, as illustrated in this series of blog posts. Intel is working with its hardware platforms to specify Intel® AI Edge systems that allow for best-fit AI performance for key AI edge workloads and are available in a variety of power levels, sizes, and performance options.

To find out more, visit Intel Edge AI.