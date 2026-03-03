Meeting the EU Cyber Resilience Act: Kudelski Labs Highlights Future-Ready Security Solutions at embedded world

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Kudelski Labs

Kudelski Labs will be attending embedded world Germany in Hall 3A, Booth 3A-334 showcasing its latest security solutions with live demonstrations. The demos will focus on how semiconductor and device manufacturers can deploy secure and future-ready products at scale while meeting emerging requirements under the EU Cyber Resilience Act.

The presentations will explain how security-by-design principles can be utilized at the silicon firmware and system levels to safeguard long-lifecycle devices against evolving threats without forgoing capabilities, time-to-market, or updateability. Included will be real-world approaches to device identity, lifecycle security, and resilience against both current and future attack models.

“Embedded World is where the future of secure, intelligent devices takes shape and we’re excited to showcase how Kudelski Labs is helping manufacturers build trust into their products from the silicon up,” said Christophe Nicolas, Senior Vice President of Kudelski Labs and Kudelski Group CIO. “As embedded systems become more connected and the role of autonomous robotics operating at the edge becomes more commonplace, our mission is to provide the security foundation that accelerates innovation without compromise.”

Booth Experiences:

Edge AI:

KLARQ, Kudelski Labs’ autonomous robotic platform will demonstrate how security becomes the foundation for next-generation AI technologies deployed at the edge. The demo will highlight Kudelski Labs' AI-accelerated security stack integrated with Axelera AI's Metis AIPU showing how autonomous environments (from industrial robots to intelligent infrastructure) achieve full potential when security is architected from the ground up. The exhibit demonstrates secure activation, real-time threat detection, and compliance-ready design.

Post-Quantum Cryptography:

Kudelski Labs' first-to-market semiconductor IP bundles NIST-standardized, quantum-resistant cryptography with secure enclave technology. It allows manufacturers to design current CRA-compliant, quantum-safe products and to protect against future threats from a cryptographically relevant quantum computer.

Compliance Fast-Track:

Kudelski Labs’ keySTREAM SaaS solution for provisioning and OTA updates streamlines compliance while reducing risk and accelerating time-to-market.

For more information, visit www.kudelskilabs.com.

Learn about all the latest news and articles about embedded world.

Secure your free ticket, click here.

Exhibiting at embedded world? Download our Marketer's Guide to embedded world.