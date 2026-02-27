NVIDIA Sponsors New Humanoid Robot Pavilion at Automate 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Automate 2026

As part of Automate 2026, being held between June 22-25 at McCormick Place, Chicago, will be the third annual Humanoid Robot Forum. Automate also will introduce a dedicated Humanoid Robot Pavilion on the show floor, sponsored by NVIDIA.

“Humanoid robotics is generating a tremendous amount of interest across the automation ecosystem,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. “By bringing the Humanoid Robot Forum and a dedicated pavilion to Automate, we’re giving attendees a practical opportunity to learn where the technology stands today, what challenges remain, and how humanoids may fit into real-world applications over time.” Burnstein added that humanoid robot exhibitors in the show will also get great feedback from the tens of thousands of customers who will attend the event.

Humanoid Robotics

The Humanoid Robot Forum is a separate, paid conference being located at Automate. The forum takes place Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons during Automate, and offers in-depth programming focused on humanoid robot development, deployment, and enabling technologies.

According to the press release, on the Automate exhibition floor, the Humanoid Robot Pavilion, sponsored by NVIDIA, is a free-to-attend experience for all Automate show attendees. The pavilion will feature demos and a theater for humanoid robot exhibitors to give presentations on their products.

About Automate 2026

Automate 2026 is expected to bring upwards of 50,000 automation professionals from manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, energy, etc. as well as the public to discover innovations in robotics, artificial intelligence, machine vision, motion control, and industrial automation.

For more information, visit www.automateshow.com.

