Altera: Agilex™️ 5 FPGA and SoC FPGA D-Series
May 12, 2026
Product
Agilex 5 FPGA D-Series devices deliver high performance, low power, and small form factors for mid-range FPGA applications, delivering better performance per watt.
Highlights:
- Offers up to 152.6 peak INT8 TOPS with FPGA AI Suite support to enable push-button flow from industry standard frameworks to FPGA bitstream.
- Support up to 5,600 Mbps DDR5, 5,500 Mbps LPDDR5, 3,200 Mbps DDR4, 4,267 Mbps LPDDR4.
- Support data rates up to 28 Gbps per channel, integrate Hard IP support for up to 6 PCIe 4.0 x8, 24 x 10/25GbE MAC, PCS, FEC, reducing design time and on-chip resources required.
Product Website Link: https://www.altera.com/products/fpga/agilex/5/d-series
Datasheet Link: https://www.altera.com/products/fpga/agilex/5/d-series
Buy It Now Link: https://www.altera.com/contact?_gl=1*ueb59h*_gcl_au*OTYzODE5OTEuMTc3ODU0ODU4Ng..#4257225834-3244616745