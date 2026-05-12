Altera: Agilex™️ 5 FPGA and SoC FPGA D-Series

Product

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Agilex 5 FPGA D-Series devices deliver high performance, low power, and small form factors for mid-range FPGA applications, delivering better performance per watt.

Highlights:

Offers up to 152.6 peak INT8 TOPS with FPGA AI Suite support to enable push-button flow from industry standard frameworks to FPGA bitstream.

Support up to 5,600 Mbps DDR5, 5,500 Mbps LPDDR5, 3,200 Mbps DDR4, 4,267 Mbps LPDDR4.

Support data rates up to 28 Gbps per channel, integrate Hard IP support for up to 6 PCIe 4.0 x8, 24 x 10/25GbE MAC, PCS, FEC, reducing design time and on-chip resources required.

Product Website Link: https://www.altera.com/products/fpga/agilex/5/d-series

Datasheet Link: https://www.altera.com/products/fpga/agilex/5/d-series

Buy It Now Link: https://www.altera.com/contact?_gl=1*ueb59h*_gcl_au*OTYzODE5OTEuMTc3ODU0ODU4Ng..#4257225834-3244616745

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